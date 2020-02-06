Advanced search

Healthy minds and souls at community youth wellness day

PUBLISHED: 11:00 08 February 2020

The Chill out Zone at YMCA Weston's wellness day. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

The Chill out Zone at YMCA Weston's wellness day. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Youngsters in Weston were welcomed to a wellness day held during the weekend.

Friends of Grove Park and enviromental issues at the Wellness day at YMCA Weston. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

The YMCA Dulverton and Weston group hosted the event, where young people could learn how to keep their minds active and healthy.

Attendees aged 13 to 18 were handed free goodie bags and introduced to a yoga teacher, spiritualist and holistic therapist.

The day was organised to highlight how young people can develop different dimensions of wellness, including emotional, spiritual and physical health.

Friends of Grove Park were also in attendance on the day to highlight environmental issues.

Getting creative at YMCA Weston's wellness day. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

YMCA aims to host the event again during Mental Health Week in October 18 to 24.

The next event by the group is the Sleep Easy, on March 13, at the Italian Gardens.

For more information and tickets, priced from £6, visit www.eventbrite.co.uk

Healthy minds and souls at community youth wellness day

The Chill out Zone at YMCA Weston's wellness day. Picture: MARK ATHERTON
