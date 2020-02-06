Healthy minds and souls at community youth wellness day

Youngsters in Weston were welcomed to a wellness day held during the weekend.

The YMCA Dulverton and Weston group hosted the event, where young people could learn how to keep their minds active and healthy.

Attendees aged 13 to 18 were handed free goodie bags and introduced to a yoga teacher, spiritualist and holistic therapist.

The day was organised to highlight how young people can develop different dimensions of wellness, including emotional, spiritual and physical health.

Friends of Grove Park were also in attendance on the day to highlight environmental issues.

YMCA aims to host the event again during Mental Health Week in October 18 to 24.

The next event by the group is the Sleep Easy, on March 13, at the Italian Gardens.

For more information and tickets, priced from £6, visit www.eventbrite.co.uk