Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Weston youngster, 7, to compete in UK Top Trumps Championships

PUBLISHED: 18:55 28 June 2019

Corpus Christi Primary School pupil Aimee Begle, aged seven, who is going to compete at the UK Top Trumps Championships. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Corpus Christi Primary School pupil Aimee Begle, aged seven, who is going to compete at the UK Top Trumps Championships. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Archant

Weston could have a UK champion card game player, aged just seven, this weekend.

Aimee Begley will compete at the UK Top Trumps Championships final and will be the youngest finalist at the tournament, which takes place in Nottingham.

It is the ninth year of the tournament which attracts entries from hundreds of thousands of eager schoolchildren.

To make the final, Aimee had to win gruelling heat stages which took place across several weeks.

She designed a Top Trumps and the pack had to impress judges.

The brief was to produce a deck of cards based on 'our amazing world' and Aimee chose a plant design.

Chairman of the Top Trumps judging panel, Katie Lee, said: "A huge congratulations to Aimee, we were extremely impressed.

"Her expert use of colours to demonstrate the green wonders of the world hit the spot.

"One of the judging panel even did a second take because they thought this was a design from our team of designers."

In the final, youngsters will pit their Top Trumps and card wits against each other in a bid to lift the trophy, as well as a VIP experience at Sherwood Forest for their family.

Top Trumps has been a cult classic for more than 40 years, capturing the heartbeat of the public across more than 1,000 different topics from Dr Who to Dinosaurs, Harry Potter to Premier League football.

Cards are dealt face down and players read out one stat from typically five categories they think has the best chance of winning.

The aim is to end up with all the cards by 'trumping' opponents by selecting what a player believes is going to be the winning category.

To be a top Top Trumps player a good memory is essential, as is strategic thinking.

Penni Sander, learning mentor at Corpus Christi Primary School, said: "We are delighted Aimee has made it to the Top Trumps finals.

"This is a great opportunity and Aimee's success has encouraged other students who can not wait for next years Top Trumps club."

Sally Granger, Sherwood Forest visitor experience manager, added: "We're incredibly excited to be hosting the UK Top Trumps Championships.

"We wish the very best of luck to all the finalists."

Most Read

Lobbing toilet off Weston town centre balcony and carrying potato peeler lands teen in jail

Debris and glass has been strewn across the street.

Weston High Street pub closed

The London Inn pub and the steak and grill restaurant. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Driver let off ignoring red light and injuring girl, 12

Ivanuska Milacik Sterbakova and her daughter Martina, who was hit by a car in September last year. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Man jailed for 24 years for hammer and knife attacks in Weston town centre

Paul Ashe was sentenced today at Bristol Crown Court. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary.

Most Read

Lobbing toilet off Weston town centre balcony and carrying potato peeler lands teen in jail

Debris and glass has been strewn across the street.

Weston High Street pub closed

The London Inn pub and the steak and grill restaurant. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Driver let off ignoring red light and injuring girl, 12

Ivanuska Milacik Sterbakova and her daughter Martina, who was hit by a car in September last year. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Man jailed for 24 years for hammer and knife attacks in Weston town centre

Paul Ashe was sentenced today at Bristol Crown Court. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary.

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Boris Johnson visits Somerset to boost Conservative leadership campaign

Boris Johnson with James Heappey MP, Neville Coles, staff and pupils at King Alfred School in Highbridge. Picture: Weston Mercury

Man jailed for 24 years for hammer and knife attacks in Weston town centre

Paul Ashe was sentenced today at Bristol Crown Court. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary.

Congresbury Cricket’s 175th anniversary is such a huge celebration says Wilkins

Kath Wilkins in the fron row represting England U13s in 1988

Trego ‘very disappointed’ by Weston’s defeat at home to Shapwick & Polden

Shabil Ahmed diving for his crease during their Weston's match against Shapwick & Polden. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Cheddar Tennis Club to hold open day on July 7

Cheddar Tennis Club are having an Open Day on Sunday 7th July
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists