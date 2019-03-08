Weston youngster, 7, to compete in UK Top Trumps Championships

Corpus Christi Primary School pupil Aimee Begle, aged seven, who is going to compete at the UK Top Trumps Championships. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

Weston could have a UK champion card game player, aged just seven, this weekend.

Aimee Begley will compete at the UK Top Trumps Championships final and will be the youngest finalist at the tournament, which takes place in Nottingham.

It is the ninth year of the tournament which attracts entries from hundreds of thousands of eager schoolchildren.

To make the final, Aimee had to win gruelling heat stages which took place across several weeks.

She designed a Top Trumps and the pack had to impress judges.

The brief was to produce a deck of cards based on 'our amazing world' and Aimee chose a plant design.

Chairman of the Top Trumps judging panel, Katie Lee, said: "A huge congratulations to Aimee, we were extremely impressed.

"Her expert use of colours to demonstrate the green wonders of the world hit the spot.

"One of the judging panel even did a second take because they thought this was a design from our team of designers."

In the final, youngsters will pit their Top Trumps and card wits against each other in a bid to lift the trophy, as well as a VIP experience at Sherwood Forest for their family.

Top Trumps has been a cult classic for more than 40 years, capturing the heartbeat of the public across more than 1,000 different topics from Dr Who to Dinosaurs, Harry Potter to Premier League football.

Cards are dealt face down and players read out one stat from typically five categories they think has the best chance of winning.

The aim is to end up with all the cards by 'trumping' opponents by selecting what a player believes is going to be the winning category.

To be a top Top Trumps player a good memory is essential, as is strategic thinking.

Penni Sander, learning mentor at Corpus Christi Primary School, said: "We are delighted Aimee has made it to the Top Trumps finals.

"This is a great opportunity and Aimee's success has encouraged other students who can not wait for next years Top Trumps club."

Sally Granger, Sherwood Forest visitor experience manager, added: "We're incredibly excited to be hosting the UK Top Trumps Championships.

"We wish the very best of luck to all the finalists."