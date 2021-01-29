Youngster makes pancakes for class as part of maths challenge

Published: 9:00 AM January 29, 2021

A primary school pupil made the perfect pancakes as part of a maths challenge.

St Anne’s Church Academy year four pupil Gracie went the extra mile as part of a maths lesson by making tasty pancakes.

The primary school, which has sites in Hewish and West Wick, had been teaching about scaling to key worker children and those learning at home.

Gracie took her scaling learning to the next level by scaling up her own pancake recipe.

She took a recipe for two people, and scaled it up to make pancakes for eight people.

Teacher Kezia Wareham said: “I am super proud of Gracie who has not only completed the extra challenge at home but has also made her pancake recipe.”

Principal Emma Hardy Smith added: “Our pupils have been producing some fantastic work both inside the school and at home.

“Gracie is an example of this brilliant work that is going on.”