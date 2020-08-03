Weston Youth Council looks for new members

Archant

Weston Youth Council is recruiting new members to join them in giving young people a voice.

The youth council enables young people aged 11-18 who either live or attend school in the town to represent their views and the views of their peers on subjects that matter to young people.

Youth councillors are encouraged to use their energy to affect change in a way they believe in and build their confidence and capability as a group and as individuals.

Youth council meetings have been held virtually over the past few months, with the group adapting their monthly meetings to meet online rather than at the YMCA in Bristol Road Lower.

Olivia Finch, youth council vice chairman, said: “I’ve been a member of the youth council for three years now and it has helped me gain a lot of new skills.

“On the one hand, I’ve learnt how to run meetings and write agendas. Then on the other hand, it has given me more of an insight into the local community and the knowledge that as youths if we strive to make a change we can.

“If we don’t voice our opinions and take action on our beliefs then nothing will be done, so if you want to make a change then your first step in doing so would be to join the youth council and have your say.”

The youth council is managed by YMCA Dulverton Group and is supported by Weston Town Council.

The youth council was established by the town council in 2000 and over the years has had some high-profile successes, including being an essential part of providing facilities for young people such as Barcode Youth Café and Hutton Moor Skate Park, as well as distributing grant funding to organisations working with young people and other charities.

Alli Waller, senior lead youth worker at YMCA Dulverton Group, said: “Being part of the youth council is a great way for young people to grow their skills and have a say in matters that affect them.”

Town council clerk, Malcolm Nicholson, added: “Just recently we have seen how powerful young people’s voices can be.

“We value our young people in our area and want their voices heard in the running of our town.”

Anyone interested in joining the youth council can email Alli.Waller@ymca-dg.org