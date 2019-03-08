Stars of time

Look out for the Batmobile, Scooby Doo Van, Lightening McQueen and many more movie cars that are heading for Weston.

A two day extravaganza over August 25-26 will see the Tropicana on Marine Parade play host to the Stars of Time Film & Comic Con involving collectables, movie displays, cosplayers, competitions and stars from TV and the movies.

Visitors are invited to get creative and dress up as their favourite sci-fi, television and film characters for the event.

Among the celebrity guests appearing this year is Nasty Nick Cotton, John Altman, along with Katy Manning, John Levene and Wendy Padbury from Doctor Who. For Star Wars fans Richard Oldfield from the classic The Empire Strikes Back will be meeting fans, along with Paul Blake who played the original Bounty Hunter Greedo way back in 1977 in the very first movie.

There will also be fantastic displays from Toy Story, Star Wars, Jurassic Park, Marvel, Aliens and Transformers.

For the first time this year there will be a Cosplay Parade along The Promenade at 12.30pm full of characters from Marvel, Star Wars, Doctor Who and many more followed by a Cosplay competition in the main hall.n

Tickets for the event cost £7.50 for adults, £4 children or £18 for a family ticket which admits a family of four.

For more details about what's on and where to buy tickets visit www.starsoftime.co.uk