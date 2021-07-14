News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Attendants could return to public toilets in town centre

Henry Woodsford

Published: 4:00 PM July 14, 2021    Updated: 6:36 AM July 15, 2021
Grove Park's toilets have been some of the worst hit by vandalism.

Grove Park's toilets have been some of the worst hit by vandalism. - Credit: Archant

Paid attendants could be brought back to public toilets in Weston.

Weston Town Council is considering the future of Grove Park toilets after years of antisocial behaviour problems.

The toilets have been subjected to numerous vandalism attacks and have had to close on several occasions for repairs to be carried out.

Previously, attendants were based on the site and carried out cleaning duties.

Calls were made in 2018 to bring attendants back to the site after drugs were found.

The town council is also looking at setting up a community toilet scheme, where businesses with facilities are paid a fee to allow them to be used by the public.

The scheme was first investigated in 2019 but had to be put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The town council is responsible for the public toilets at Grove Park, Clarence Park, Ashcombe Park, Uphill Links Road and The Maltings in Worle High Street.

Weston-super-Mare News

