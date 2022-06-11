PICTURES: Weston's M&S celebrates Jubilee with mayor and Percy Pig

Weston's mayor Cllr Sonia Russe and her consort David Ray with Percy Pig in M&S Food Hall at Flowerdown Retail Park. - Credit: WTC

Last Friday (June 3) saw Weston's Marks and Spencer Food Hall at Flowerdown Retail Park celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee with a special royal opening.

Crowds of people eagerly waited outside before opening for a chance to meet the grocery shop's official mascot, Percy Pig.

Weston's mayor Cllr Sonia Russe and her consort David Ray outside M&S Food Hall at Flowerdown Retail Park. - Credit: WTC

Weston's mayor Cllr Sonia Russe and her consort David Ray also joined-in with the celebrations and escorted one of the regular food donations from M&S to the Fridge of Free Stuff at the Sovereign Centre.

Weston's RNLI also held a collection point close to the shop's entrance to help fundraise for their lifesaving missions.

Customers enjoying the day with some British characters. - Credit: M&S

Cllr Russe said: "Well done M&S for a fantastic family day out, especially with all proceeds going to the Ukrainian charity fund."

As well as a chance to meet Percy Pig, special goodies were on offer too. Children enjoyed free face painting, treat tasting, live music and staff dressed-up as characters from British bygone days.

Staff dressed as characters from British history to celebrate the big day. - Credit: M&S

A spokesperson for M&S Flowerdown said: "We had Phoebe sing some lovely British classics, the mayor come to visit and Weston's RNLI all come together to raise money for a good cause.

"The fundraisers had a lovely time meeting Percy and were overjoyed from their donations from Percy and the mayor.

"Thank you to everyone who turned up to see Percy - he loved seeing all his fans."

M&S Percy Pig met some customers on the day. - Credit: M&S

Live music was performed on the special day. - Credit: M&S

M&S Percy Pig met some customers on the day. - Credit: M&S

The RNLI held a collection point at the opening. - Credit: M&S

M&S Percy Pig met some customers on the day. - Credit: M&S



