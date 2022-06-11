News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston Mercury > News

PICTURES: Weston's M&S celebrates Jubilee with mayor and Percy Pig

Author Picture Icon

Charlie Williams

Published: 5:45 AM June 11, 2022
Weston's mayor Cllr Sonia Russe and her consort David Ray outside M&S Food Hall at Flowerdown Retail Park.

Weston's mayor Cllr Sonia Russe and her consort David Ray with Percy Pig in M&S Food Hall at Flowerdown Retail Park. - Credit: WTC

Last Friday (June 3) saw Weston's Marks and Spencer Food Hall at Flowerdown Retail Park celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee with a special royal opening.

Crowds of people eagerly waited outside before opening for a chance to meet the grocery shop's official mascot, Percy Pig.

Weston's mayor Cllr Sonia Russe and her consort David Ray outside M&S Food Hall at Flowerdown Retail Park.

Weston's mayor Cllr Sonia Russe and her consort David Ray outside M&S Food Hall at Flowerdown Retail Park. - Credit: WTC

Weston's mayor Cllr Sonia Russe and her consort David Ray also joined-in with the celebrations and escorted one of the regular food donations from M&S to the Fridge of Free Stuff at the Sovereign Centre. 

Weston's RNLI also held a collection point close to the shop's entrance to help fundraise for their lifesaving missions.

Customers enjoying the day with some British characters.

Customers enjoying the day with some British characters. - Credit: M&S

Cllr Russe said: "Well done M&S for a fantastic family day out, especially with all proceeds going to the Ukrainian charity fund."

As well as a chance to meet Percy Pig, special goodies were on offer too. Children enjoyed free face painting, treat tasting, live music and staff dressed-up as characters from British bygone days. 

Staff dressed as characters from British history to celebrate the big day.

Staff dressed as characters from British history to celebrate the big day. - Credit: M&S

A spokesperson for M&S Flowerdown said: "We had Phoebe sing some lovely British classics, the mayor come to visit and Weston's RNLI all come together to raise money for a good cause. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Man jailed over 17-hour siege at house in Weston
  2. 2 Firm fined over roadworks permit breaches
  3. 3 Bricklaying lecturer urges industry professionals to teach
  1. 4 Weston Scoutmaster jailed for 16 years after abusing boys
  2. 5 Police issue CCTV as manhunt for missing prisoner continues
  3. 6 Tribute show planned after popular Weston musician passes away
  4. 7 School stage star reunites with teachers - 47 years on
  5. 8 Firefighters tackle oven fire at Weston flat
  6. 9 PICTURES: Weston and surrounds unite for Jubilee celebrations
  7. 10 Busy work routes in Weston to face month-long disruption from next week

"The fundraisers had a lovely time meeting Percy and were overjoyed from their donations from Percy and the mayor. 

"Thank you to everyone who turned up to see Percy - he loved seeing all his fans."

M&S Percy Pig met some customers on the day.

M&S Percy Pig met some customers on the day. - Credit: M&S

Live music was performed on the special day.

Live music was performed on the special day. - Credit: M&S

M&S Percy Pig met some customers on the day.

M&S Percy Pig met some customers on the day. - Credit: M&S

The RNLI held a collection point at the opening.

The RNLI held a collection point at the opening. - Credit: M&S

M&S Percy Pig met some customers on the day.

M&S Percy Pig met some customers on the day. - Credit: M&S


The Queen's Platinum Jubilee
Weston-super-mare Town Council
Weston-super-Mare News

Don't Miss

Billie Jarvis with her winning design for Super-Truro

11-year-old settles 100-year-old railway debate at Weston shopping centre

Paul Jones

person
Police are keen to trace these people after the incident at Marine Lake in Clevedon

Boy injured after being chased by dog at North Somerset beauty spot

Paul Jones

person
The North Somerset Courthouse in St Georges, Weston

IN THE DOCK: Man fined FOUR TIMES for speeding in six weeks

Paul Jones

person
Hutton Moor Leisure Centre.

North Somerset Council

Leisure centre security bolstered for 'unauthorised encampments'

Carrington Walker

person