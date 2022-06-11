PICTURES: Weston's M&S celebrates Jubilee with mayor and Percy Pig
- Credit: WTC
Last Friday (June 3) saw Weston's Marks and Spencer Food Hall at Flowerdown Retail Park celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee with a special royal opening.
Crowds of people eagerly waited outside before opening for a chance to meet the grocery shop's official mascot, Percy Pig.
Weston's mayor Cllr Sonia Russe and her consort David Ray also joined-in with the celebrations and escorted one of the regular food donations from M&S to the Fridge of Free Stuff at the Sovereign Centre.
Weston's RNLI also held a collection point close to the shop's entrance to help fundraise for their lifesaving missions.
Cllr Russe said: "Well done M&S for a fantastic family day out, especially with all proceeds going to the Ukrainian charity fund."
As well as a chance to meet Percy Pig, special goodies were on offer too. Children enjoyed free face painting, treat tasting, live music and staff dressed-up as characters from British bygone days.
A spokesperson for M&S Flowerdown said: "We had Phoebe sing some lovely British classics, the mayor come to visit and Weston's RNLI all come together to raise money for a good cause.
"The fundraisers had a lovely time meeting Percy and were overjoyed from their donations from Percy and the mayor.
"Thank you to everyone who turned up to see Percy - he loved seeing all his fans."