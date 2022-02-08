Mayor opens Weston's newest vegan café

A launch party was held at Weston's newest vegan café on Saturday.

Tasty Nature in Waterloo Street is a plant-based, vegan-friendly café, and celebrated its official opening on the weekend where Weston's mayor Cllr James Clayton and mayoress Kaylee Rose marked the special occasion.

The café opened in 2020, but the milestone event was pushed-back due to the pandemic.

Owner Claire Murray said trying to get the business going was 'very difficult' because lockdown's meant she had to open and reopen fairly often.

Described as 'superwoman' by the small team beside her, Claire handmakes all the plant-based food with natural ingredients, and often experiments in the kitchen to find new concoctions in the process.

Claire went on a plant-based diet for health reasons four years ago and will now 'never look back'.

She said: "Everything on the menu are things I like and would love to eat.

"I wanted to create a place for people to relax and enjoy for the day or after work that wasn't just the usual Costa Coffee - that's why we have a play area for kids and are dog friendly too.

"For me, going plant-based was really hard at the beginning - there just weren't many options out there."

She added it's not just the environmental and ethical benefits of going vegan that she loves about the café, but it's helping others to live a healthy lifestyle that's key.

Claire also describes her team as 'phenomenal', saying without their help she wouldn't be here today running the café of her dreams.

She said: "We are extremely employee-focussed - I didn't want this place to just be somewhere to work, I want my staff to feel appreciated for all their amazing effort.

"We all believe in what we're doing which is what keeps us going."

Some of the handmade dishes on offer include vegan tuna and sweetcorn jacket potato and coronation chicken-ish sandwiches.

As part of Claire's push to make her eatery 'community driven', customers can even nominate somebody who they feel deserves recognition by posting a note into a miniature post box to receive a coffee and cake on the house.

Mayor Cllr Clayton, said: "We have a great new café hit our town that has a warm and friendly atmosphere. It's such a lovely café with friendly staff."