Weston theatre to reopen box office this week

Published: 12:00 PM April 28, 2021

A Weston theatre will reopen its box office this week.

The Playhouse Theatre has announced that from Monday it will be opening the doors to its box office for in-person purchases.

The box office will be open daily from 10am-1pm, while tickets are still available to be purchased on its website at all times, with new shows being added daily.

After 13 months of closure due to the national restrictions, the Playhouse is planning a reopening season of shows to give fans of all ages the chance to experience the magic of live entertainment once more.

For younger members of the family, the High Street venue will welcome Channel Five’s Milkshake Live, Fireman Sam Live, We Love Little Mix and a pantomime production of Jack And The Beanstalk.

Household names such as Sarah Millican, Milton Jones, Josh Widdicombe, Omid Djalili, Jimmy Carr, The Stylistics, Harry Redknapp and more shows are on sale and coming to the theatre in the near future.

The first show of the year, Jersey Beats, will take to the stage on May 21 and together with all future performances will follow the appropriate Government guidelines at the time.

There are already limited seats for some shows and customers who have tickets for a show that has since been rescheduled can be assured their tickets will still be valid for the new performance dates.

Playhouse general manager, Mark Thompson, said: "I’m delighted and excited to open the doors to our town’s home of live entertainment once again.

"Opening our box office is the first step in allowing people to walk through our doors into a building which has one purpose; to create happy experiences for the community, and it won’t be long now until we’re asking people to take their seats in the auditorium again.

"Live entertainment is one of the greatest experiences we get to enjoy in life and after such a long interval we’re planning to come back as loudly as possible with a programme full of fun for everyone.

"Let’s get back to doing what we all love, safely and together at our town’s home of live entertainment – we’ve missed you all."