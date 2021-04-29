Could Weston's Royal Pier Hotel site be revived?

Published: 7:00 AM April 29, 2021 Updated: 9:37 AM April 29, 2021

An artist's impression of the Royal Pier Hotel concept. - Credit: CNM Estates

A former hotel site on Weston seafront, which was demolished more than a decade ago, could be revived and converted into housing with a restaurant, bar and leisure facilities.

The Royal Pier Hotel was demolished in 2010 after fires substantially damaged the building.

The site, in Birnbeck Road, is owned by CNM Estates, which also owns Birnbeck Pier and island.

North Somerset Council paid £103,000 to demolish the unsafe structure – money which has never been repaid by CNM's chairman, Wahid Samady.

A planning application was submitted by CNM in 2011 for luxury apartments, bars and restaurants which was approved, but the final agreements were never signed, meaning building consent was ultimately never issued.

The new concept includes 95 homes, concierge service, a restaurant and bar, leisure facilities and retail units, outdoor terrace spaces, roof top sun deck and 80 underground and surface car parking spaces.

A CNM spokesman said: "CNM Estates is proud to be bringing forward plans for the Royal Pier Hotel in Weston.

"A proposed residential-led mixed-use development comprising of 95 homes and serviced apartments with ancillary restaurant and concierge, leisure facilities, retail units, and outdoor terrace space.

"The site is currently vacant and secured by hoardings and temporary fencing. The site is located on a prominent seafront location, set behind the coastal promenade walkway and the coastal cliffs."

Hillside ward councillor, John Crockford-Hawley, told the Mercury: "My primary consideration for this site would be to ensure development enhances the conservation area in terms of design and scale. Mr Samady's previous attempt failed miserably.

"Whether pastiche or of this age is immaterial, but I fail to see how such bulk massing would be deemed acceptable given the area's status and the views from Prince Consort Gardens.

"I have no difficulty accepting the principle of residential or tourism use for the land. The land is an eyesore; a few people might suggest something is better than nothing - a line of thought we must resist."

CNM will host a webinar tonight (Thursday) on Zoom between 6-7pm to allow people to see its proposals for the development.

To register for the webinar, log on to zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_NVv08sufSKizJWrk4Pb9Nw