Go ahead secured for £11million Weston seafront scheme

Published: 11:44 AM August 31, 2021

Plans to convert a former break centre for ex-servicemen into an £11million residential scheme have been given the green light.

Knight Frank’s Planning team has secured planning permission to transform the former Somerset Legion House into 42 apartments.

The property, which was previously owned by the Royal British Legion, was purchased by The PG Group in June 2021.

Following the go ahead from North Somerset Council, the redevelopment of Promenade House can now begin, with works due to be completed in the spring of 2022.

Somerset House opened in 2007 at a cost of £6.7million but was up for sale for £1.2million last year after the Royal British Legion decided to 'refocus its resources'.

Formerly known as Somerset Legion House, it operated a mixed-use hotel and welfare facility until its closure in 2020. The break centre offered past members of the Armed Forces an opportunity to stay at little or no cost.

Knight Frank has been appointed joint sales agent for Promenade House alongside local agent CJ Hole.

Consisting of a mixture of one and two-bedroom apartments, residents of Promenade House will enjoy uninterrupted views across Weston’s seafront and beyond.

Knight Frank’s latest waterfront view report found that Covid-19 'super-charged the desirability of waterfront homes across the UK'.

Dan Harris, a partner in the South West residential development team at Knight Frank said: “With demand for waterfront property greatly outstripping supply, we expect to see the new apartments at Promenade House be in high demand when sales launch at the development this month.

“Promenade House is a landmark development for Weston, being delivered by a renowned developer known for building outstanding, quality schemes in Bristol and across South West England.

"With the opportunity to purchase a waterfront property with unbeatable views over the Bristol Channel, we believe Promenade House will see strong demand from a broad range of buyers.”