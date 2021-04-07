Tropicana confirms re-opening plans with first outdoor event

Published: 6:54 AM April 7, 2021

A Weston venue will reopen next week.

The Tropicana has announced that Funland Theme Park will open its doors to visitors on Monday.

The Tropicana has been closed for the vast majority of the past 12 months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

With the roadmap out of lockdown announced, it is now possible for the venue to plan to re-open to the public.

The second step of the roadmap laid out by the Government gives permission for outdoor attractions including theme parks to re-open no earlier than April 12.

Following the opening of Funland, and in accordance with the third stage of the Government’s plan from May 17 to allow larger performances and sporting events in indoor venues with a capacity of 1,000 people or half-full (whichever is lower), the venue will host its first indoor event on June 10 with a theatre performance.

The Tropicana is looking forward to welcoming its first audiences back with a show from Co:Lab Creative and the cast of Shaker’s Re-Stirred, taking to the stage on June 10, 11 and 12 with audiences being limited, seated throughout performances with table service and with different groups of attendees being socially distanced from each other and within their bubbles.

A large number of events are confirmed throughout the year, including big acts such as Craig Charles, Judge Jules, comedian Jason Byrne, 1980s and 90s DJ nights, Bingo Lingo, Ibiza Club Nights, exhibitions, live music, tribute acts and much more.

Cllr Mike Solomon, North Somerset Council’s executive member for leisure, culture and tourism, said: “I’m pleased to see the Tropicana re-opening offering family entertainment with the funfair and an exciting programme of diverse arts and culture events."

To see the full list of confirmed events and to book tickets log on to www.tropicanaweston.co.uk