News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston Mercury > News

Tropicana confirms re-opening plans with first outdoor event

Author Picture Icon

Henry Woodsford

Published: 6:54 AM April 7, 2021   
View of the Tropicana.

View of the Tropicana. - Credit: Archant

A Weston venue will reopen next week.

The Tropicana has announced that Funland Theme Park will open its doors to visitors on Monday.

The Tropicana has been closed for the vast majority of the past 12 months due to the coronavirus pandemic. 

With the roadmap out of lockdown announced, it is now possible for the venue to plan to re-open to the public. 

The second step of the roadmap laid out by the Government gives permission for outdoor attractions including theme parks to re-open no earlier than April 12. 

Following the opening of Funland, and in accordance with the third stage of the Government’s plan from May 17 to allow larger performances and sporting events in indoor venues with a capacity of 1,000 people or half-full (whichever is lower), the venue will host its first indoor event on June 10 with a theatre performance. 

The Tropicana is looking forward to welcoming its first audiences back with a show from Co:Lab Creative and the cast of Shaker’s Re-Stirred, taking to the stage on June 10, 11 and 12 with audiences being limited, seated throughout performances with table service and with different groups of attendees being socially distanced from each other and within their bubbles. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Plan to cut traffic on rural roads
  2. 2 Stunning detached stone cottage in sought-after area of Weston
  3. 3 North Somerset leisure centres reopening on April 12
  1. 4 What rules will we have to follow when pubs reopen in April?
  2. 5 Weston micropub closes permanently due to coronavirus pandemic
  3. 6 Appeal for help to locate wanted man with links to Weston
  4. 7 Weston College to create 300 apprenticeships in 100 days
  5. 8 Tropicana confirms re-opening plans with first outdoor event
  6. 9 Former pupils become teachers
  7. 10 Links between Weston College and Weston AFC, "vital", says Panes

A large number of events are confirmed throughout the year, including big acts such as Craig Charles, Judge Jules, comedian Jason Byrne, 1980s and 90s DJ nights, Bingo Lingo, Ibiza Club Nights, exhibitions, live music, tribute acts and much more. 

Cllr Mike Solomon, North Somerset Council’s executive member for leisure, culture and tourism, said: “I’m pleased to see the Tropicana re-opening offering family entertainment with the funfair and an exciting programme of diverse arts and culture events."

To see the full list of confirmed events and to book tickets log on to www.tropicanaweston.co.uk

Weston-super-Mare News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Liam Shepherd and his mum, Kimberley Shepherd/

North Somerset Resident

Mum pays tribute to 'most caring and loving son'

Carrington Walker

person
Proper Foods has opened next to Proper Job in Worle High Street.

Proper Job opens food shop on High Street

Henry Woodsford

Author Picture Icon
Here is a list of some of the best dog-friendly walks within an hour’s drive of Weston.  

Woodland

Best scenic dog walks in North Somerset and Somerset

Lily Newton-Browne

Author Picture Icon
Alexandra Parade

Traffic diversions in Weston over Easter weekend

Vicky Angear

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus