WHSmith to relocate High Street shop to Sovereign Centre to carry out refurbishment

PUBLISHED: 16:51 18 January 2019 | UPDATED: 16:53 18 January 2019

WHSmith in Weston's High Street.

WHSmith in Weston's High Street.

supplied

WHSmith will temporarily close its shop on Weston-super-Mare’s High Street on January 26 to begin renovation.

It will open its doors in the Sovereign Centre the following week.

A vacant unit in the centre will serve as a temporary home for the popular retailer as it carries out work on its High Street store.

A spokesperson for WHSmith said: “WHSmith will continue to offer a great range of products and services to customers in Weston-super-Mare and expects to re-open its High Street store in the summer of this year.”

