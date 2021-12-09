North Somerset Council reacts to Plan B announcement

Health leaders are urging people to follow Covid advice as cases rise above the regional average in North Somerset. - Credit: Archant

Following the Government’s announcement that England will move into Plan B to slow the spread of coronavirus, and the rise in Omicron cases, health leaders in North Somerset are urging people to be cautious.

North Somerset Council’s executive member for health, Cllr Mike Bell, said: “Like the rest of England, we are expecting to see rising case numbers in the coming days and weeks, so it’s really important we are careful and keep doing all the things we know help keep us safe.

“Wear a face covering if you’re in a crowd and can’t socially distance from people you don’t live with, wash your hands regularly, open up doors and windows to let fresh air into indoor spaces and help reduce the risk of Covid spreading.

"These enhanced measures will impact our lives and our local businesses at a key time over the festive season. If people follow the guidance, business and hospitality settings remain safe places to go and meet with friends and family over Christmas.

"This has been an incredibly difficult 21 months for local businesses and the government must step up and provide additional help to those likely to be impacted by this period of restrictions and uncertainty."

Under Plan B, from December 10, face coverings must be worn in most indoor settings, including theatres and cinemas but not hospitality settings.

From December 13, people are asked to work from home again if they can. From December 15, a Covid pass that shows vaccination status or a recent negative test will be needed to go into certain high-risk settings, such as nightclubs.

The council's director of public health, Matt Lenny, added: “If you’re meeting up with friends, family, co-workers or anyone who’s vulnerable to Covid, take a rapid lateral flow test before you go, stay home if it’s positive and book a PCR test to confirm the result.

“If you’re feeling unwell, stay home until you are better and if you have any of the symptoms of Covid-19 – a temperature, new continuous cough, or a change to your sense of taste or smell – self-isolate and book a PCR test straightaway.

“You can get the best possible protection from Covid, and other winter illnesses, by making sure you’ve had all your vaccinations. If you were already invited and haven’t had the chance to get your first, second dose or booster Covid jabs, or flu vaccination, it’s not too late.

"The teams are ready to see you and get you protected. Anyone over 40 can also get their follow-up booster for Covid-19 now.”

Get more information about winter vaccinations and how to get yours at www.grabajab.net or call 119.

Anyone with symptoms of Covid-19 can book a free PCR test at www.gov.uk/get-coronavirus-test or by calling 119.

Rapid tests, for people who do not have symptoms of Covid-19, can be ordered online for home delivery at www.gov.uk/order-coronavirus-rapid-lateral-flow-tests or collected from North Somerset Council’s testing vans.

Anyone who has trouble processing their results can also get help to take a rapid test. Visit www.n-somerset.gov.uk/rapidtesting for details and the timetable.

The Covid pass is available in England via the NHS App.