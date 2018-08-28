Advanced search

Bus link axed in timetable change

PUBLISHED: 18:35 22 January 2019

The bus route will change next month.

Archant

A bus link between three villages is being axed.

The A5 bus timetable and route will change on February 4.

There will be four return journeys from Winscombe to Bristol Airport via Wrington offered, plus an additional bus will operate back to Winscombe in the late-afternoon.

Due to low passenger numbers, the link from Langford to Congresbury and Yatton will be cut.

The council has worked with operator Carmel Bristol to reintroduce a Saturday service.

Its deputy leader Elfan Ap Rees said: “We have had to review the route and timetable for the A5 to ensure it remains financially viable for the operator to continue running the service.

“Passenger numbers have so far been lower than anticipated and I encourage residents to support this service to safeguard it.”

The A5 is in part paid for by Bristol Airport.

