Weston pub sold after more than two years on market

Published: 4:00 PM December 22, 2020

Scallys is on the market for £375,000. - Credit: Archant

A Weston pub has been sold after being on the market for almost two years.

Scallys was a popular venue for live music and bikers.

Its owners, Dawn and Kev Coupe, are retiring after 27 years of running the pub, in Carlton Street.

They confirmed the building will not be reopening as a public house.

Dawn said: “Scallys has been on the market for sometime, so I'm sure it will not come as a shock to say that it's been sold.

“I was hoping to keep the name going but did not get a buyer, so it’s a shame that it will not be reopening as a pub as Weston will miss it.

“In 1993 when we arrived the place was boarded up and run down, but we managed to build up a reputation as a social hub for bikers, sports teams and local musicians.

“We have done so much in 27 years, we’ve raised thousands of pounds for charity and having no Scallys will be a big hole in Weston.

“It has been half of my life, but we have worked hard and are ready for the next chapter in our lives.”

Scallys was often frequented with pool and darts teams, bikers, music fans and revellers due to its a prime location – close to the seafront, and directly opposite the Dolphin Square complex – making it a popular haunt for regulars and passing trade.

The pub was given a £375,000 price tag by property adviser Christie & Co in December 2018.

Dawn added: “It will be really difficult for live music in this town next year, which is a real shame because this town is full of talented musicians.

“To Jonno, staff past and present and the hundreds of bands we have had over the years I want to say a massive thank you. Scallys would not have been Scallys without you all.

“We wish all our loyal friends and customers all the best for the future and thank you sincerely for your 27 years of support.

“We would like to wish everyone a merry Christmas and a happy new year and we hope to see you all in the new year.”