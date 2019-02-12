Advanced search

Tropicana ‘grown in leaps and bounds’ as multiple big events planned

PUBLISHED: 16:00 22 February 2019

Transend Skatepark at the Tropicana. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Weston’s Tropicana has ‘grown in leaps and bounds’ as a ‘diverse’ range of events are planned for the seaside venue.

A host of events are booked for the former lido as well as Weston’s seafront, showing a promising future for the site.

The Tropicana has already hosted a sold out performance from R‘n’B DJ Trevor Nelson and enjoyed a successful second season with Icescape over the festive period.

This year there are already 15 confirmed large events at the Tropicana including multiple visits from Transend Skatepark, which has been in venue over half-term, a vegan fair, two Stars Of Time comic conventions and Funland amusement park, which will return during the school Easter holidays.

Team Tropicana said: “The Tropicana has grown in leaps and bounds over the past couple of years offering a fantastic diverse range of events.

“We go from being a pop-up skatepark with Transend, to a Friday club night with DJ legend Trevor Nelson, to a winter wonderland with Icescape over Christmas.

“And that is not mentioning the festivals – with vegan, gin, rum and reggae planned – or the spectacular theatre and comedy performances that drew in the crowds last year.

“Looking forward this year, we only want to continue this mantra.

“We are constantly growing our relationships with national promoters – so watch this space, we have some big names to announce in the summer.”

The Trop also holds North Somerset Council’s seafront and events team which has helped organise multiple events on the town’s coast, including the popular air festival, Great Weston Ride, Weston Pride, the Weston Beach Race and carnival.

The Trop is one of 60 projects from around the country on the shortlist for the Coastal Communities Fund – a £1million investment which will aim to turn the venue into an entertainment hub.

If successful, the money would help pay for a new 9,000-capacity outdoor arena, 1,000-seat performance space and improvements to the Bay Café and the installation of cycle hire facilities.

The Tropicana was revitalised for Banksy’s Dismaland event in 2015 which saw thousands people from around the world take in the art.

