Which roads will be closed for the Weston super Half marathon?

Road closed Archant

Weston’s half marathon takes place on Sunday, with more than 1,000 runners set to take part.

The following roads will be closed for the half marathon:

Richmond Street (from Marine Parade to St James Street), Princess Royal Square, Marine Parade, Royal Sands, Beach Road, Links Road, Uphill Way, Uphill Road South (westbound lane closure from Uphill Way to Grange Road), Uphill Road South (from Grange Road to A370 Bridgwater Road), A370 Bridgwater Road southbound (from Grange Road to Accommodation Road), Accommodation Road (from A370 to Old Wall), Wayacre Drove, Uphill Hill Footpath (between Wayacre Drove and Uphill Marina/Links Road), Royal Parade, Knightstone Road, Birnbeck Road, Claremont Crescent, Birkett Road, Kewstoke Road, seafront promenade, (from Knightstone Causeway to Regent Street junction/Grand Pier).

All of the closures will be in place from 7am and will dynamically reopen as the runners move through the course.

All roads will reopen by 2pm.

For more information log on to www.westonsuperhalf.co.uk