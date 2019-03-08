Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Which roads will be closed for the Weston super Half marathon?

PUBLISHED: 16:30 22 March 2019

Road closed

Road closed

Archant

Weston’s half marathon takes place on Sunday, with more than 1,000 runners set to take part.

The following roads will be closed for the half marathon:

Richmond Street (from Marine Parade to St James Street), Princess Royal Square, Marine Parade, Royal Sands, Beach Road, Links Road, Uphill Way, Uphill Road South (westbound lane closure from Uphill Way to Grange Road), Uphill Road South (from Grange Road to A370 Bridgwater Road), A370 Bridgwater Road southbound (from Grange Road to Accommodation Road), Accommodation Road (from A370 to Old Wall), Wayacre Drove, Uphill Hill Footpath (between Wayacre Drove and Uphill Marina/Links Road), Royal Parade, Knightstone Road, Birnbeck Road, Claremont Crescent, Birkett Road, Kewstoke Road, seafront promenade, (from Knightstone Causeway to Regent Street junction/Grand Pier).

All of the closures will be in place from 7am and will dynamically reopen as the runners move through the course.

All roads will reopen by 2pm.

For more information log on to www.westonsuperhalf.co.uk

Most Read

Petrol station closed for three months

Asda's petrol station will not reopen until late-June. Picture: Google Maps

DIY SOS begin work on Weston-super-Mare family’s home

The DIY SOS team and volunteer trades at Exford Close. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Former manager stole almost £3k from Weston’s Waterstones

North Somerset Courthouse.

Congestion in Weston-super-Mare after car hits lamppost

A370 accident in Weston-super-Mare.

Birnbeck Pier to be repaired?

CNM Estates duo Michael Ross and Wahid Samady. Picture: David Kenneford

Most Read

Petrol station closed for three months

Asda's petrol station will not reopen until late-June. Picture: Google Maps

DIY SOS begin work on Weston-super-Mare family’s home

The DIY SOS team and volunteer trades at Exford Close. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Former manager stole almost £3k from Weston’s Waterstones

North Somerset Courthouse.

Congestion in Weston-super-Mare after car hits lamppost

A370 accident in Weston-super-Mare.

Birnbeck Pier to be repaired?

CNM Estates duo Michael Ross and Wahid Samady. Picture: David Kenneford

Latest from the Weston Mercury

No trains to run between Weston and Bristol this weekend

Weston Railway Station.

WIN: Tickets to see The Ladyboys Of Bangkok at Weston’s Playhouse

The Ladyboys Of Bangkok will be performed at the Playhouse in May. Picture: Playhouse Theatre

Thousands sign Revoke Article 50 petition in North Somerset

Campaigners outside the Houses of Parliament. Picture: Kirsty O’Connor/PA Wire (Inserts of John Penrose, Dr Liam Fox and PM Theresa May. Pictures: Eleanor Young/Victoria Jones)

‘Unbelievable’ – Weston diner’s daily takings stolen with woman’s bag from behind bar

Lucys bag was taken from Weston-super-Mares Browns Stateside Diner on March 12. Picture: Lily Newton-Browne

Which roads will be closed for the Weston super Half marathon?

Road closed
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists