Five Things To Do This Weekend – Easter crafts and tasty treats

With the Easter school holidays now well underway, no doubt many parents are looking for something to keep their young ones entertained.

Thankfully, there are a number of activities taking place tomorrow (Saturday) and Sunday.

* Richard Lennox is in for a busy week, with not one, but two concerts planned in the coming days.

Firstly, he will he be performing at Milton baptist Church, in Baytree Road on tonight (Friday). Zoe Maitland and Marcus Evans will be supporting him.

And then the following day Richard will be entertaining an audience at St Martin’s Church, in Worle’s Church Road.

Both shows will start at 7.30pm and tickets, priced £10, are available on 01934 641574 for the Milton concert and 515922 for the weekend event.

* Arguably the biggest event of the weekend across the West Country is happening right here in Weston.

Terrific tasty bites will be on sale at eat:Weston when it rolls into town on Saturday.

Whether you favour savoury snacks or have a sweet tooth, there will be plenty for people to enjoy this weekend.

The food festival will be held in the High Street and Italian Gardens from 9am-5pm.

* A tabletop sale will be held at St Andrew’s Church, in Lonsdale Avenue, on the Bournville estates.

Goods will be available to buy from 10am to noon.

* Refreshments and Easter delights will be sold to raise money for Weston Hospicecare at the weekend.

Its spring fair will run from 10.30am-2pm on Saturday.

The event will be held at The Radio Wing, in McCrae Road, in Locking Parklands.

Stalls, activities for children and more has been planned.

* Silence will descend on the Winter Gardens on Saturday.

A silent disco will run from 9pm-2am and see guests don headphones to listen to any of three channels of music.

Tickets, priced £8-15, are available at www.westonwintergardens.co.uk

* With Easter around the corner, the museum has a whole host of activities lined up.

An Easter crafts workshop is being on Sunday from 11am-4pm.

To book a place, call 01934 621028.