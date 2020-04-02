Things to do to prevent you being bored at home during isolation

Bristol Old Vic (c) JonCraig.co.uk 07778606070

With the country in isolation for the next few weeks and children out of school, we could all do with some tips on how to stay active and busy.

We have compiled a list of a few activities, ranging from exercises to podcasts, to inspire you during the lockdown.

*Stay active with exercises

Sport England, Demos and Anchor Hanover have teamed up with BBC Sport to offer easy to follow, 10-minute daily home audio exercise routines through BBC Sounds – a BBC podcast platform and broadcast live on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra

The gentle workouts are designed to get older people stretching and moving at home.

You can access BBC sounds at www.bbc.co.uk/sounds

*Listen to a new podcast such as Weird Norfolk.

The podcast presenters speak about witches, ghosts and cursed stones, making it a great way to learn about the other side of the country.

To listen to the podcast, visit www.audioboom.com/channel/weird-norfolk

*Get in touch with nature

The People’s Trust For Endangered Species (PTES) is asking for volunteers across the country to take part in its annual Living with Mammals survey.

People are being asked to record sightings of wild mammals they see in their gardens.

Wild mammals include hedgehogs, badgers, bats and more.

By doing this, it helps conservationists understand how numbers of the mammals are changing. The survey by the wildlife charity will be running until June 30.

To find out more about PTES and how to get involved, log on to www.ptes.org

*Learn about your local history

Know Your Place is offering free education learning packs for pupils.

While most people are at home, this is the perfect time to learn the history of local streets with the online resource which features maps dating back further than 1840.

Parents and children have been provided with a downloadable learning pack, aimed at key stages two, three and four. The packs contain six themed lessons, each with a choice of activity that can be adapted, as well as case studies.

It was developed in conjunction with teachers.

The packs can be accessed at www.bit.ly/knowyourplaceWSM

*Bristol Old Vic and The National Theatre’s collaboration of Jane Eyre will be shown on the National Theatre’s YouTube channel on April 9 at 7pm as part of National Theatre at Home.

The national theatre scheme is providing access to content online to serve audiences in their homes. Audiences around the world can stream NT Live productions for free via YouTube every Thursday at 7pm and it will then be available on demand for seven days.

To find out more, visit www.bristololdvic.org.uk