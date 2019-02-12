Half-term fun in Weston

Eddie The Eagle Edwards with Oscar 13 and RUby 10 Wetherall )joint owner Katherine Kawkes children) Puxton Park opens its new high ropes attraction with help from Eddie 'The Eagle' Edwards. SF 24,3,18 (C)2016 Jeremy Long / JCLPhotography, all rights reserved

If you are looking for activities to keep your little ones entertained this half-term, then look no further.

William and Alastair with John Cosh of the Ermine Street Guard during Romans Day at Weston Museum History Week. William and Alastair with John Cosh of the Ermine Street Guard during Romans Day at Weston Museum History Week.

We have compiled a list of some of the top events and attractions in and around Weston-super-Mare to help you enjoy some time together.

Weston Museum is bringing history to life this half-term with a variety of re-enactments and activities so youngsters can learn about their ancestors.

Children can make a replica Iron Age coin and have a go at cave painting on Monday, before the Romans take over on Tuesday.

Transend Skatepark at the Tropicana. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Transend Skatepark at the Tropicana. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

There will also be activities based on Medieval times, Victorian chimney sweeps and World War One and Two.

History Week is running from February 18-22 at the museum in Burlington Street and entry is free.

Transend Skatepark is taking over the Tropicana for five days of fun and skateboarding skills.

Clip N Climb staff. Clip N Climb staff.

Enthusiasts can take to the slopes at the indoor skatepark in Marine Parade from February 18-23.

There are slots for beginners, confident riders and family sessions.

Tickets, priced £4.50-5.50, can be booked at holytrinityweston.churchsuiteco.uk

Toboggan all year round at Avon Ski Centre. Toboggan all year round at Avon Ski Centre.

Clip ‘n Climb is the perfect place to take your big and little ones to burn off some excess energy.

The climbing centre boasts a range of challenges to for children and adults alike.

Test your nerve and upper body strength on one of the 19 climbing walls at the centre in Dolphin Square.

Adventurers who feel especially daring can impress their friends on the drop slide or leap of faith.

Puxton Park opens its new high ropes attraction with help from Eddie 'The Eagle' Edwards. SF 24,3,18 Puxton Park opens its new high ropes attraction with help from Eddie 'The Eagle' Edwards. SF 24,3,18

A wealth of sports and activities await at Mendip Outdoor Pursuits – from skiing and tobogganing to frisbee golf and bushcraft skills.

The outdoor activity centre is based in Churchill and families can enjoy a number of different activities, under the tuition of specialist instructors.

Assemble your friends and family and choose from a host of exciting pursuits including rock climbing, archery, snowboarding, caving, tobogganing and abseiling. Adventure awaits…

Puxton Park is a great place to meet up with friends for the day, whatever the weather.

Meet the resident animals, including sheep, goats, meerkats, reindeer, horses, cows and birds of prey.

There are plenty of activities to keep your little ones entertained, from indoor and outdoor playgrounds, to trampolines, go-karts, a high rope course, crazy golf, bumper boats, pedaloes and a mini railway.