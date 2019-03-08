Nostalgia

Picture Past; October 10, 1969 - Boycotts, Beatniks and Burglary

Pram and pushchair parking outside the new Worle Gateway Foodmarket, the largest store the company has built, with 6000 square feet of shop floor. Picture: WESTON MERCURY Archant

Weston Borough Council blamed the county council for a lack of improvements to the towns major access roads.

Divisional Officer R.C.H. Hayman (right) signals the start of the sponsored walk from Weston-super-Mare Fire Station to Portishead. Personnel of Somerset Fire Service and supporters took part, all to raise money for the Fire Services National Benevolent Fund. Picture: WESTON MERCURY

At a works committee meeting, Alderman GW Couch said the town had been at the bottom of the county's list for years and if improvements were not made soon faced becoming a 'dead end'.

He said: "It's the same old story.

"It is constantly revising the map and have been doing so for about 20 years. The excuse about a shortage of money does not hold water because it is doing all sorts of stupid little jobs around the county.

"Surely we do not have to wait until 1972 before we get something done in the way of accommodation roads?

A competitor in a 7,200 c.c. Cooper beginning his run at Weston-super-Mare Speed Trials organised by Burnham-on-Sea Motor Club. Picture: WESTON MERCURY

"Other places in the county are getting their roads done."

n A man burgled a Banwell factory twice in one night with the help of his wife, and mother-in-law.

He was charged with jointly burgling the Charles Rollason, stealing dusters, towels, shirts, sheets, pillow cases, crucifixes, an air rifle and a excise licence worth £68 7s with his mother-in-law.

He also admitted burgling the same premises again in the same evening with his wife, taking a safe containing £23 12s 2d in cash, 250 vending machine discs, and a quantity of insurance cards worth a total of £51 14s 8d.

Spectators watching a competitor beginning his run at Weston-super-Mare Speed Trials organised by Burnham-on-Sea Motor Club. Picture: WESTON MERCURY

He also admitted to burgling a house in Moorlands Park, Weston, taking a coffee table carpet, cleaner and an ash tray.

He received a one year conditional discharge.

n A 15-year-old Weston girl found living in a hippie commune in Piccadilly, was placed in to county council care.

Weston Juvenile Court heard how the girl had been found with known drug addicts and hippies washing her hair in a hand-basin in the ladies toilet of Piccadilly Circus train station.

Large crowds gathered in High Street, Worle to see Harlech Television star Alan Taylor open the new Gateway Foodmarket, the largest store the company has built, with 6000 square feet of shop floor. Picture: WESTON MERCURY

In a statement the girl said she and a friend had met two boys who said they would take them to London, and they all stayed at a commune in Bow Street.

She said: "A couple of boys asked us if we wanted any drugs but I said no because I don't believe in it."

The Mercury reported a council child care officer said: "I spoke to her about her visit to London and I had the impression she was disillusioned with hippy life and did not enjoy her stay."

The girl told the panel she wanted to stay at home and get a job.