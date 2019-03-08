Picture Past September 19: The more things change...

Messrs. H. Lukins, J. Diamond and P. Hooper at the barrels during Allerton Harvest Home Luncheon. Picture: WESTON MERCURY Archant

More homes were set to be built in Weston but rural villages would face restrictions according to controversial plans for the future of the area.

Some of the guests at Allerton Harvest Home Luncheon. Picture: WESTON MERCURY Some of the guests at Allerton Harvest Home Luncheon. Picture: WESTON MERCURY

The Weston-super-Mare Resettlement policy, which surveyed a large area of North Somerset, recommended the growth of rural villages be limited, despite a boost to house building in the town, to preserve the scenic appeal of the countryside and to preserve the character of rural villages.

Axbridge council chairman, J G Walter told the Mercury: "We don't want the villages growing too large.

"Taking as an example, Congresbury, which is getting up to its limit, you may lose the whole village atmosphere.

"In our case we made a conscious effort to keep that.

Mr. W. J. White carving ham at Allerton Harvest Home Luncheon. Picture: WESTON MERCURY Mr. W. J. White carving ham at Allerton Harvest Home Luncheon. Picture: WESTON MERCURY

"When you get up to the 5,000 mark you begin to lose it."

The report also concluded that a number of Weston's new homeowners would chose to work in Bristol because of the M5.

According to the report between 1952-1966 commuting from Weston to Bristol increased by 250 per cent.

It said: "Weston functions as a service centre and town for holidays, tourism and retirement.

John Palmer, Janet Palmer, Pamela Davenport, Peter Browning and Jill Black in a breakfast scene from 'Love In A Mist' by Kenneth Horn, presented by the Mendip Vale Players at St James's Church Hall, Winscombe. Picture: WESTON MERCURY John Palmer, Janet Palmer, Pamela Davenport, Peter Browning and Jill Black in a breakfast scene from 'Love In A Mist' by Kenneth Horn, presented by the Mendip Vale Players at St James's Church Hall, Winscombe. Picture: WESTON MERCURY

"It also functions as a manufacturing centre and dormitory for Bristol upon which it is dependant for specialised social, cultural and commercial facilities and services.

*Police investigated a fight at a Weston discothèque which saw three men sent to hospital with minor injuries.

The fight broke out late on Saturday night at the Dolls House Discotheque in Regent Street

*A nine-and-a-half feet long answering machine worth £70 was stolen from a construction site.

An iced, two-tier cake was cut by the County Commissioner of the Scout movement, Mr. Gervas Clay, to inaugurate the opening of Winscombe's new Scout headquarters at the Lynch. Also at the opening was his wife, the Hon. Betty Clay, who is deputy Chief Commissioner of the English Girl Guide movement and the daughter of Lord Baden-Powell, who founded the Scout movement. Picture: WESTON MERCURY An iced, two-tier cake was cut by the County Commissioner of the Scout movement, Mr. Gervas Clay, to inaugurate the opening of Winscombe's new Scout headquarters at the Lynch. Also at the opening was his wife, the Hon. Betty Clay, who is deputy Chief Commissioner of the English Girl Guide movement and the daughter of Lord Baden-Powell, who founded the Scout movement. Picture: WESTON MERCURY

The green Baird machine was taken when the Construction Mechanics Ltd site, in Milton Green, was broken into.

*The police were on the hunt for a mystery window smasher who had been shooting out panes of glass with an airgun across Weston.

The culprit caused £190 worth of damage, breaking windows in the War on Want shop, in Meadow Street, The York Convalescent Home, in St Margarets Terrace, and the office of Herbert Hess and Son, in Boulevard.

Superintendant Lockyer said: "There seems little doubt that these incidents are the responsibility of one person.

Over 140 members of Weston-super-Mare Swimming Club, aged between six and 60 took part iin a sponsored swim at Knightstone Baths on Monday evening in an effort to raise funds for the club. Picture: WESTON MERCURY Over 140 members of Weston-super-Mare Swimming Club, aged between six and 60 took part iin a sponsored swim at Knightstone Baths on Monday evening in an effort to raise funds for the club. Picture: WESTON MERCURY

"We believe they were committed at lunchtime or early afternoon."