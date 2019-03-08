Advanced search

Firework events planned for Weston and North Somerset in 2019

PUBLISHED: 15:00 27 October 2019

Firework displays will take place across North Somerset in the coming weeks.Picture: Pixabay

Firework displays will take place across North Somerset in the coming weeks.Picture: Pixabay

Pixabay

Fireworks season is set to go off with a bang in Weston-super-Mare and North Somerset next month.

Pictures of people enjoying fireworks at Weston Cricket Club in Devonshire Road. Picture: MARK ATHERTONPictures of people enjoying fireworks at Weston Cricket Club in Devonshire Road. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Here is our list of events taking place around the area from this weekend.

Weston

- The town's cricket club, in Devonshire Road, will hold its fireworks display on November 2 with gates opening at 5.30pm. Tickets, priced £7.50, are available here.

Pictures of people enjoying fireworks at Weston Cricket Club in Devonshire Road. Picture: MARK ATHERTONPictures of people enjoying fireworks at Weston Cricket Club in Devonshire Road. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

- Weston Rugby Football Club, in Sunnyside Road, will host a firework extravaganza on November 3 from 5.30-8.30pm. Gates open at 5.30pm and food and drink will be available. Tickets, priced £6, are available on the door.

- Haywood Village Academy, in Whitney Cresent, will present its fireworks display on November 4 at 6pm. Neon face painting, glow toys, food, sweet treats and a bar can be enjoyed at the event.

- Hans Price Academy, in Marchfields Way, is due to host its Charity Firework Fundraiser on November 7 at 5.30pm. Visitiors can take part in games and a raffle. Food will also be served on the night.

- The town's Grand Pier will put on its Fireworks At Sea event, in dedication to Weston Hospicecare's 30th anniversary, on November 9 at around 8pm. Doors open at 6.30pm and show time is subject to tide and weather conditions. Tickets, priced £9.50, are available here.



Kewstoke

Pictures of people enjoying fireworks at Weston Cricket Club in Devonshire Road. Picture: MARK ATHERTONPictures of people enjoying fireworks at Weston Cricket Club in Devonshire Road. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

- First Kewstoke Scout Group will be boosting funds at its Big Bang Firework Display at the village hall, in Crookes Lane, on November 1 at 6.30pm. Hot food will be served, as well as sweet treats and visitors can also visit the venues bar and dance at the event's disco.

Hewish

- Puxton Park, in Cowslip Lane, will display its Bonfire Night Fireworks Display on November 2 at 5pm. There will also be children's rides, a hog roast and barbecue, as well as many attraction rides open. Tickets, priced £10, are available here.

Weston Fireworks Party. Picture: Arthur BruceWeston Fireworks Party. Picture: Arthur Bruce

Locking

- Locking Primary School, in Meadow Drive, will put on its fireworks event on November 2 at 6.30pm.

Sandford

- The Railway Inn, in Station Road, is set to host its bonfire night on November 3 at 5.30pm. Entry is free and hot food and mulled wine will be served on the night. Entry is free.

Burnham

- Burnham's Grand Fireworks Display will light up skies over the town's beach to a musical accompaniment on November 3 at 6.30pm.

Yatton

- The schools' fireworks night will take place at the village rugby club, in North End, on November 8 at 7pm. Sweets, stalls and refreshments will also be available. Tickets, priced £4-5, are available from Clive's and the Post Office, as well as on the gate. Money raised will go to the school.

Congresbury

- DoubleTree by Hilton, Cadbury House will set off rockets on November 1. Gates open at 5pm, 90 minutes before the fireworks will begin. There will be a barbecue, drinks, games and stalls set up to make it a great night. Tickets, priced £5-8, are available from the club.

