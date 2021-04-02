News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Survey: How are you feeling ahead of April 12?

Vicky Angear

Published: 8:15 AM April 2, 2021   
Friends drinking

Will you head down to the pub to enjoy a drink with friends in the garden? - Credit: Pixabay

As we prepare to hit our second stop on the roadmap out of lockdown, we want to know how you feel ahead of April 12.

With the latest lockdown restrictions being lifted across North Somerset, people will soon be able to dine outdoors at restaurants and pubs, visit outside attractions, non essential shops, leisure centres and gyms and get a hair cut. 

It will also see the return of holidays, with self-catering UK based visits allowed once again.

As we head towards normality, which we hope is a one-way trip, we want to find out how you plan to spend the first week as the county prepares to reopen a little bit more.

Have you booked a trip to your favourite local attraction, or are heading to your local for a socially distanced pint with your five friends? Or is a haircut first up?

We'd like to know what April 12 will look like for you - take our anonymous and quick survey.

