Extended summer bus service between Weston and Burnham starts at end of March

PUBLISHED: 16:00 27 March 2019

An expanded summer bus service will run between Weston and Burnham, with timetables due to change at the end of next week.

First Somerset Coaster services between Weston, Sand Bay and Burnham, will run more frequently to coincide with the busier summer season.

Service 1, from March 31 until November 3, will operate every 30 minutes between Weston town centre and Sand Bay, from 7.50am-5.35pm Monday to Saturday and 9.35am-5.35pm on Sundays and public holidays.

Service 20 between Weston and Burnham will also change from the end of next week, operating every 30 minutes Monday to Saturday between 7.40am-6.05pm and hourly on Sundays between 9.05am-6.05pm.

In the peak of the summer, from May 28 to August 31, four additional buses will run throughout the day, with the last bus from both Weston and Burnham leaving at 7.05pm.

Chris Hanson, First’s West of England head of operations, said: “We expect the services to be more popular than ever this year.

“We’re really pleased that not only are we bringing back our summer timetable for the summer period, but also offering additional journeys based on what our customers have told us.

“The summer months are a really busy time for the region, and we hope our revised summer timetables will help people explore and enjoy the attractions in the area.”

The 126 service, which runs between Wells and Weston via Cheddar, which stops at several of the popular tourist attractions in the region will have a Sunday and Public Holiday summer timetable reinstated between March 31 and November 3.

Additionally, a new Sunday and bank holiday timetable will be introduced for Service 1 between November 10 and December 22.

Mr Hanson said: “We have also developed a new winter timetable following feedback from local residents and stakeholders.

“We will run the Monday to Saturday hourly services as before but will add an additional service on Sundays and Public Holidays too.”

Timetables for all three services can be found at www.firstgroup.com/bristol-bath-and-west/routes-and-maps/somersets-coaster

