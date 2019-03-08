When is Burnham Carnival 2019?
PUBLISHED: 11:00 01 November 2019
Archant
The biggest illuminated procession in the South West returns to Burnham next week.
Thousands of spectators are set to marvel at nearly 100 entries taking part in Burnham Carnival's parade, which follows Saturday's Bridgwater Carnival.
The second procession in Somerset County Guy Fawkes Carnival Association's circuit promises visitors a spectacular night, and people can watch walking entries as well as a fleet of 100ft illuminated carnival carts advance through the town.
County cup winners in 2018 Marketeers CC, and the hugely successful Bridgwater group Gremlins CC will take part in the parade and are certain to catch the eye of the judges and the huge crowds.
Carts will gather along Queens Drive and Frank Foley Parkway on Sunday, and will be on display until Monday.
Burnham Carnival will start at the B3140 roundabout, opposite Tesco's, on Monday at 7.30pm, and will finish in Marine Drive.