Advanced search

When is Burnham Carnival 2019?

PUBLISHED: 11:00 01 November 2019

Highway to Hell - Gremlins CC. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Highway to Hell - Gremlins CC. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Archant

The biggest illuminated procession in the South West returns to Burnham next week.

Skullduggery - A&A CC. Picture: MARK ATHERTONSkullduggery - A&A CC. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Thousands of spectators are set to marvel at nearly 100 entries taking part in Burnham Carnival's parade, which follows Saturday's Bridgwater Carnival.

The second procession in Somerset County Guy Fawkes Carnival Association's circuit promises visitors a spectacular night, and people can watch walking entries as well as a fleet of 100ft illuminated carnival carts advance through the town.

County cup winners in 2018 Marketeers CC, and the hugely successful Bridgwater group Gremlins CC will take part in the parade and are certain to catch the eye of the judges and the huge crowds.

Carts will gather along Queens Drive and Frank Foley Parkway on Sunday, and will be on display until Monday.

Winners of the 2018 county cup, Marketeers CC, with Consider Yourself Dickensian. Picture: MARK ATHERTONWinners of the 2018 county cup, Marketeers CC, with Consider Yourself Dickensian. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Burnham Carnival will start at the B3140 roundabout, opposite Tesco's, on Monday at 7.30pm, and will finish in Marine Drive.

Highway to Hell - Gremlins CC. Picture: MARK ATHERTONHighway to Hell - Gremlins CC. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Paedophile faces jail for possessing more than 25,000 indecent images of children

North Somerset Courthouse.

Former care home manager struck off amid concerns residents not fed enough

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Firework events planned for Weston and North Somerset in 2019

Firework displays will take place across North Somerset in the coming weeks.Picture: Pixabay

Teenager spared jail sentence for unprovoked street attack

Samuel Banks repeatedly kicked and stamped at his defenceless victim. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Most Read

Paedophile faces jail for possessing more than 25,000 indecent images of children

North Somerset Courthouse.

Former care home manager struck off amid concerns residents not fed enough

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Firework events planned for Weston and North Somerset in 2019

Firework displays will take place across North Somerset in the coming weeks.Picture: Pixabay

Teenager spared jail sentence for unprovoked street attack

Samuel Banks repeatedly kicked and stamped at his defenceless victim. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Darren Crompton has hailed his side after securing their third win in a row to go top

Head coach Darren Crompton watches on as Weston beat Launceston 32-13 to go top. Picture: JOSH THOMAS

Teenager spared jail sentence for unprovoked street attack

Samuel Banks repeatedly kicked and stamped at his defenceless victim. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Cricket: Gregory looking for T20 licence

Lewis Gregory of Somerset (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Birthday got ‘even sweeter’ for Randall after goal, but Weston are held by Harrow

Action from Weston's clash with Harrow (pic Mark Atherton)

When is Burnham Carnival 2019?

Highway to Hell - Gremlins CC. Picture: MARK ATHERTON
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists