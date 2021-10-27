News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Canadian coffee and doughnut specialist has diner plans approved

Author Picture Icon

Henry Woodsford

Published: 7:00 AM October 27, 2021   
An artist's impression of the drive-thru.

An artist's impression of the drive-thru. - Credit: Tim Hortons

Plans to convert a closed pizza restaurant into a drive-thru coffee shop have been approved.

North Somerset Council has approved Tim Hortons' application to convert the vacant Pizza Hut restaurant, in Weston Links, into a drive-thru facility

Tim Hortons opened its first UK restaurant in 2017. The Canadian fast food chain specialises in hot drinks, breakfast muffins, doughnuts and burgers.

A spokesman for William Gallagher, planning consultants for Tim Hortons, said: "The proposal does not result in any adverse impacts in terms of highways, transport or parking, nor does it impact on residential amenity.

"It will have a reduced impact in terms of odours than may be the case with many other restaurant uses that could occupy the building.

"It will also have a positive impact on the accessibility of the building for customers, separating the restaurant and takeaway trade in a manner which will improve the safety of the car park and the offer to customers."

Weston Town Council supported the application.

Weston-super-Mare News

