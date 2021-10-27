Canadian coffee and doughnut specialist has diner plans approved
- Credit: Tim Hortons
Plans to convert a closed pizza restaurant into a drive-thru coffee shop have been approved.
North Somerset Council has approved Tim Hortons' application to convert the vacant Pizza Hut restaurant, in Weston Links, into a drive-thru facility.
Tim Hortons opened its first UK restaurant in 2017. The Canadian fast food chain specialises in hot drinks, breakfast muffins, doughnuts and burgers.
A spokesman for William Gallagher, planning consultants for Tim Hortons, said: "The proposal does not result in any adverse impacts in terms of highways, transport or parking, nor does it impact on residential amenity.
"It will have a reduced impact in terms of odours than may be the case with many other restaurant uses that could occupy the building.
"It will also have a positive impact on the accessibility of the building for customers, separating the restaurant and takeaway trade in a manner which will improve the safety of the car park and the offer to customers."
Weston Town Council supported the application.
