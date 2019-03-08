Weston Air Festival to return in 2020

The Great War Teamat the Weston Air Festival and Armed Forces Weekend. Picture: Weston Air Festival/Paul Box Paul Box

Crowds will be drawn to Weston at the end of June 2020 with the air festival's return being confirmed on Friday.

Organisers have confirmed spectacular plane displays will again entertain tens of thousands of people when Weston Air Festival is held on June 27-28, 2020.

Caritas Charles, North Somerset Council's executive member for tourism, said: "This year's air festival was another fantastic crowd-puller and a great advert for the area.

"Months of planning go into an event like this and, as soon as this year's finished, preparations began for 2020.

"We're delighted next year's event will again coincide with Armed Forces Day celebrations, which form such an integral part of the air festival programme."

This year's event featured a Battle of Britain Memorial Flight, RAF Chinook Display Team and Great War Team among others.

But the Red Arrows' programme on June 23 was cut short by poor weather.