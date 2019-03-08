Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Weston Air Festival to return in 2020

PUBLISHED: 07:34 29 July 2019

The Great War Teamat the Weston Air Festival and Armed Forces Weekend. Picture: Weston Air Festival/Paul Box

The Great War Teamat the Weston Air Festival and Armed Forces Weekend. Picture: Weston Air Festival/Paul Box

Paul Box

Crowds will be drawn to Weston at the end of June 2020 with the air festival's return being confirmed on Friday.

Organisers have confirmed spectacular plane displays will again entertain tens of thousands of people when Weston Air Festival is held on June 27-28, 2020.

Caritas Charles, North Somerset Council's executive member for tourism, said: "This year's air festival was another fantastic crowd-puller and a great advert for the area.

"Months of planning go into an event like this and, as soon as this year's finished, preparations began for 2020.

"We're delighted next year's event will again coincide with Armed Forces Day celebrations, which form such an integral part of the air festival programme."

PICTURES: Relive the excitement of this year's air show.

This year's event featured a Battle of Britain Memorial Flight, RAF Chinook Display Team and Great War Team among others.

But the Red Arrows' programme on June 23 was cut short by poor weather.

Most Read

Charity shops opens in Weston-super-Mare High Street

The new Samaritans High Street charity shop.

VIDEO: Weston Pride begins with High Street parade

Weston Pride procession in Weston on Saturday. Picture: Mark Atherton

Funeral for Weston hotelier to be held next week

John Smith was behind the historic Weston-super-Mare Smiths Hotel.

Villagers facing hardship urged to apply for funding grant

Financial support is available.

Nursery struck by lightning will not open until next year as rebuild begins

A family reggae fun day to raise money for the Ready Steady Go nursery, which was struck by lightning, at the Golden Lion Pub in Worle High Street. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Most Read

Charity shops opens in Weston-super-Mare High Street

The new Samaritans High Street charity shop.

VIDEO: Weston Pride begins with High Street parade

Weston Pride procession in Weston on Saturday. Picture: Mark Atherton

Funeral for Weston hotelier to be held next week

John Smith was behind the historic Weston-super-Mare Smiths Hotel.

Villagers facing hardship urged to apply for funding grant

Financial support is available.

Nursery struck by lightning will not open until next year as rebuild begins

A family reggae fun day to raise money for the Ready Steady Go nursery, which was struck by lightning, at the Golden Lion Pub in Worle High Street. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Weston Air Festival to return in 2020

The Great War Teamat the Weston Air Festival and Armed Forces Weekend. Picture: Weston Air Festival/Paul Box

T20 Blast: Somerset come up short after Aussie attacks

Australia's Alex Carey

Speedway: Eastbourne 45 Somerset 44

Anders Rowe was in fine form for Somerset against Eastbourne (pic Colin Burnett)

Villagers facing hardship urged to apply for funding grant

Financial support is available.

New sports kit for Weston-super-Mare school

Milton Park primary football kit
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists