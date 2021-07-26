Council hopes to reopen Weston Marine Lake later this week

Published: 4:55 PM July 26, 2021

North Somerset Council has confirmed it hopes to reopen Weston Marine Lake later this week, subject to safety inspections of the lake silt.

The news comes after the lake was temporarily closed due to concerns about bathing safety last week. On Wednesday, a bather became stuck in the mud and had to be rescued by North Somerset Council's seafront rangers.

Deputy leader of North Somerset Council, Cllr Mike Bell, confirmed the lake will be drained tomorrow and said the latest water quality test results have returned an 'excellent result.'

He added: "Following the closure of the lake last week, it will be drained tomorrow (Tuesday) and inspected during the afternoon.

"These inspections will continue on Wednesday following the lake refilling and draining again on the tides of Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

"If any areas of concern are identified during this work they will be marked.

"The latest water quality test results have returned an excellent result, so subject to satisfactory safety inspections of the lake silt, we're hoping to re-open the lake later in the week."