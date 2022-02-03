REVEALED: When Canadian restaurant will open in Weston

A Canadian restaurant brand has announced it will be opening its doors to its newest restaurant in Weston this month.

Tim Hortons will open on February 17 after plans to convert the vacant Pizza Hut restaurant, in Weston Links, into a drive-thru facility, were approved in October.

The restaurant is set to create up to 50 jobs, offering a combination of full-time and part-time roles with progression and training opportunities.

Spanning over 4,000 sq.ft, the new restaurant will offer dine-in seating for up to 100 guests, with additional external seating available for up to 12 guests, as well as a drive-thru service.

Tim Hortons' deluxe donuts. - Credit: Tim Hortons

Kevin Hydes, chief commercial officer of the Tim Hortons franchise in the UK, said: “This announcement marks an exciting new chapter for Tim Hortons as we open for the first time in Somerset. Fans have been waiting expectantly for this news, and we can’t wait for the community to try our food and drink offering we’re so proud of and so well known for.”

“The South West is new territory for us at Tim Hortons, so we are really looking forward to bringing the best of the brand to even more people across the West Country following the announcement of plans to open a site in Gloucester earlier this year.

“The Weston drive-thru is in a fantastic, commutable location and we are expecting a lot of interest from the surrounding areas such as Bristol and Bath. We are proud to be investing in the local community and know that there is a wealth of talent, so we will be looking to recruit a variety of full and part-time roles very soon.

"Our talented team are training hard behind the scenes, making final preparations and we look forward to giving away some fantastic prizes to deserving winners, in our usual Tim Hortons style.”

Tim Hortons interior. - Credit: Tim Hortons

The launch will mark the brand’s arrival in Somerset, with fans and first-timers able to try its coffee, donuts and tasty selection of meals from 7am on opening day.

To celebrate the latest launch at The Poaches Pocket, Weston Links, Tim Hortons will award free drinks for 365 days to the very first person in both the drive-thru and restaurant queue. The first 100 customers to head to the new restaurant will also receive a free breakfast meal.

Local Tim Hortons fans will also have the chance to win a range of prizes, including free drinks and donuts, with a series of giveaways that can be entered by activating their Tim Hortons’ digital wallet. Guests will simply need to scan the QR code found at the restaurant or by visiting here via their mobile to activate the rewards wallet.