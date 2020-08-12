MOT extension update: ‘When is my MOT due?’

'I would recommend booking your car into a test centre for its MOT sooner rather than later.'

We spoke to Claire Hart, director of Roy Hart Motors, who shares the latest on the MOT extension – when it’s due to end and the risks of not booking your car’s test on time – and her advice for looking after your vehicle post-lockdown.

'If your car hasn’t been used in some time, the brakes may be rusty.' Picture: Getty Images 'If your car hasn’t been used in some time, the brakes may be rusty.' Picture: Getty Images

Q: Have there been any changes to the MOT extension that car owners need to know about?

A: Your MOT will not be extended if it expires on or after August 1, 2020. If your MOT was due between March 30, 2020, and July 31, 2020, the expiry date is extended for 6 months. However, this doesn’t mean that you have to wait that long to get your car tested.

If you are taking advantage of the extension, you are then personally liable for the safety of your car, and could, therefore, face prosecution if you fail to keep your car roadworthy. Although your car doesn’t need to be MOT’d until your extension is up, you do need to ensure that it is safe to drive.

Q: When do I need to book in for my MOT?

A: You can put your registration into the gov.uk website to find out your MOT’s exact expiry date.

Your car could also have a flat battery - it is recommended that you take your car to a garage for a service if it has been stationary for a while. Picture: Getty Images Your car could also have a flat battery - it is recommended that you take your car to a garage for a service if it has been stationary for a while. Picture: Getty Images

I would recommend booking your car into a test centre for its MOT sooner rather than later. We are expecting a lot of people to book their car in for an MOT in October, around the time that extensions will end. We are also aware that many of our customer’s normal MOT’s are due at this time. Although we are efficient, there are only so many MOT’s we, or any other garage, can do in a day.

Booking your MOT in well before it is due gives you peace of mind and ensures that you don’t miss the deadline.

Q: Do I still have to get my car MOT’d, even if I’m not using it?

A: Yes, it doesn’t matter whether you are driving your car or not, you need to get your MOT done before the expiry date to ensure your car is roadworthy and to avoid getting fined.

Q: Are there any checks you would recommend doing before driving my car for the first time since lockdown?

A: It’s always best to check the basics if your car has been sat unused for a long period of time, and before a long journey. This includes checking the oil levels, water levels, tyre pressure, lights and brakes.

If your car hasn’t been used in some time, the brakes may be rusty, and it could have a flat battery and/or alternator. I would recommend that you take it to your local garage for a service.

A mechanic will run all the necessary tests and identify and fix any problems to ensure that your car is operating as it should and that it’s safe to drive.

Q: How safe it is to visit garages and MOT test centres?

A: We have put strict safety measures in place to ensure the protection of both our customers and staff. At the moment, we are not allowing customers into our reception – instead, we are greeting them at a safe distance outside the building.

We sanitise cars and their keys before and after working on them, and our mechanics are wearing disposable gloves that they change after working on each car. As usual, we apply seat covers and paper foot mats to vehicles before they leave the workshop and each staff member is washing and sanitising their hands on a regular basis.

