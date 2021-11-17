News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Aldi looking to open three stores in area

Henry Woodsford

Published: 7:00 AM November 17, 2021
The Aldi store opened in Worle's Queensway District Centre.

Aldi has announced it will open 100 stores across the UK over the next two years.

The supermarket has pledged to invest £1.3billion by 2023 in a bid to further grow its retail estate, as it continues to push ahead with plans to open an average of one new store a week.

The areas where it is looking for sites include Cheddar, Nailsea and Weston.

Aldi, which now has more than 920 stores across the UK, is searching for freehold town-centre or edge-of-centre sites suitable for property development.

The supermarket says it is on the lookout for sites that are big enough to accommodate a 20,000 sq.ft store and around 100 dedicated parking spaces, preferably on a prominent main road and with good visibility and access.   

Additionally, Aldi will also be investing in the development of new and expanded distribution centres.

Richard Thornton, communications director at Aldi UK, said: “We’re continuing to gain even more customers - with more than 60 per cent of UK households shopping with Aldi in the last year."

