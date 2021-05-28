News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Euro 2020: 5 places to watch Euro 2020 in Weston

person

Carrington Walker

Published: 2:30 PM May 28, 2021    Updated: 2:51 PM May 28, 2021
Allstars

Allstars will be showing all the Euro 2020 matches. - Credit: Vicky Angear

After being put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic, Euro 2020 is nearly upon us.

England will enter the tournament as one of the favourites to lift the trophy in Wembley Stadium come July 11, with manager Gareth Southgate revealing his 33-man provisional squad which featured former AFC Weston striker, Ollie Watkins.

More: Former Weston footballer called up to England national squad.

Italy and Turkey will face off in the tournament's first match on June 11, with England's first match against Croatia kicking off at 2pm on June 13.

Here are some venues you can catch the games at in Weston-super-Mare:

Allstars Sports Bar

Location: 12 - 16 Regent St, BS23 1SQ

Opening hours: 10am - late from Monday to Sunday

Allstars will show all Euro games on more than 20 screens. The venue has recently expanded into the former Orange Corner next door. The added space has been converted into a sports lounge. 

All Stars. Picture: Google Maps

Allstars will screen Euro 2020 matches on more than 20 screens. - Credit: Archant

Raddy's Cafe and Bar

Location: - 14 Beach Rd,  BS23 1AU

Opening hours: 10am - 11pm

Raddy's will show all games but introduce a loyalty scheme for regulars in order to abide by social distancing guidelines. The venue has four screens as well as a big screen to show the matches.

Euro 2020: How to watch England v Croatia

Raddy's will run a loyalty scheme for England's fixtures, rewarding regular customers. - Credit: Raddy's Cafe Bar


Tavern Inn the Town

Location: 57-59 Regent St,  BS23 1SP

Opening hours: 9am - 11pm every day except Friday when it is open until midnight. 

The Tavern Inn the Town will offer drink promotions throughout the tournament and offer four screens to catch the action on.

Euro 2020: Where to watch the final

The Tavern Inn the Town will offer drink promotions during the tournament. - Credit: The Tavern Inn the Town

The Borough Arms

Location: 358 - 360 Locking Road, BS22 8PD

Opening hours: 12pm - 11pm Monday - Thursday and Sunday. 12pm - 11.45pm Friday - Saturday 

The Borough Arms will screen Euro 2020 games on two TVs and has welcomed back customers after months spent in lockdown.

Where to watch the first Euro 2020 game

The Borough Arms hopes residents visit during Euro 2020. - Credit: The Borough Arms


Bristol House

Location: 131-135 Milton Road, BS23 2UY

Opening hours: 12pm-10pm

The pub will have four screens showing all the games during the Euro 2020 tournament.

Bristol House

Bristol House. - Credit: Archant

As we the country will still be in phase three of the Government's roadmap out of lockdown until at least June 21, restrictions will be in place and some venues will operate with limited capacity.

Euro 2020
Weston-super-Mare News
North Somerset News

