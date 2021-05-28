Euro 2020: 5 places to watch Euro 2020 in Weston
- Credit: Vicky Angear
After being put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic, Euro 2020 is nearly upon us.
England will enter the tournament as one of the favourites to lift the trophy in Wembley Stadium come July 11, with manager Gareth Southgate revealing his 33-man provisional squad which featured former AFC Weston striker, Ollie Watkins.
More: Former Weston footballer called up to England national squad.
Italy and Turkey will face off in the tournament's first match on June 11, with England's first match against Croatia kicking off at 2pm on June 13.
Here are some venues you can catch the games at in Weston-super-Mare:
Allstars Sports Bar
Location: 12 - 16 Regent St, BS23 1SQ
Opening hours: 10am - late from Monday to Sunday
Allstars will show all Euro games on more than 20 screens. The venue has recently expanded into the former Orange Corner next door. The added space has been converted into a sports lounge.
Raddy's Cafe and Bar
Location: - 14 Beach Rd, BS23 1AU
Opening hours: 10am - 11pm
Raddy's will show all games but introduce a loyalty scheme for regulars in order to abide by social distancing guidelines. The venue has four screens as well as a big screen to show the matches.
Tavern Inn the Town
Location: 57-59 Regent St, BS23 1SP
Opening hours: 9am - 11pm every day except Friday when it is open until midnight.
The Tavern Inn the Town will offer drink promotions throughout the tournament and offer four screens to catch the action on.
The Borough Arms
Location: 358 - 360 Locking Road, BS22 8PD
Opening hours: 12pm - 11pm Monday - Thursday and Sunday. 12pm - 11.45pm Friday - Saturday
The Borough Arms will screen Euro 2020 games on two TVs and has welcomed back customers after months spent in lockdown.
Bristol House
Location: 131-135 Milton Road, BS23 2UY
Opening hours: 12pm-10pm
The pub will have four screens showing all the games during the Euro 2020 tournament.
As we the country will still be in phase three of the Government's roadmap out of lockdown until at least June 21, restrictions will be in place and some venues will operate with limited capacity.