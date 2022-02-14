BBC drama filmed in various locations across Somerset

A BBC drama about a social media-obsessed woman who goes undercover was filmed at various locations in Somerset.

Filming for TV show Chloe took place in Burnham, Kewstoke, Uphill and Weston last year.

The show premiered on February 6, launching on both BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

The show centres on Becky, who compares herself to the picture-perfect lives on Instagram, compulsively returning to one account: Chloe's. However, when Chloe dies suddenly, Becky's need to find out how and why leads her to assume a new identity.

A BBC spokesperson told the Mercury: "Much of the story takes place on the coast so we have been filming on Brean Down, on Burnham beach and around the Marine Lake in Weston.

"We also filmed at a house in Uphill, but this was coincidental as it didn't need to happen so close to our other filming locations.

"Many of the locations had already been written in as part of the story and were part of the writer's/director's vision for the project. The story is set in Bristol and the surrounding area so it needed to be Weston where these scenes happened."

The Crown star Erin Doherty leads the Chloe cast as Becky Green.

Chloe wasn't the only TV programme which was filmed in the area last year; UKTV comedy Sanylands was filmed at various locations throughout Weston, while Weston, Brean and Clevedon were used by ITV for its adaptation of Jane Austen novel Sanditon.

The BBC spokesperson said that Weston has been 'great to film in'.

They added: "There are loads of interesting parts of the town which can be used for all sorts of scenes and great shots against the coast. We had a lot of support from people in Weston.

"My most common question is if there is any chance of people being in it. Most are just excited to see Weston on the TV.

"While we were at Uphill, we took over a house completely which was our set. This is usual practise when filming in a house which is usually occupied.

"The family were put up in a rental property while filming took place."

Internationally the series has been released on Amazon Prime Video – who co-produced the series with the BBC.

All episodes of Chloe are available to watch on BBC iPlayer.