Outdoor entertainment in Weston's Italian Gardens this weekend

The Belly Of The Whale by Ockhams Razor. Picture: Mark Dawson Mark Dawson

A range of brilliant workshops, displays and performances will be witnessed in Weston this weekend.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Weston's award-winning Italian Gardens will burst alive with extraordinary sights and sounds for the first Whirligig festival.

The free fiesta of outdoor arts, presented by Theatre Orchard with support from Without Walls, will light up the area in a non-stop array of entertainment for all to enjoy.

There will be something for everyone from eye-popping walkabout acts to BMX biking workshops, circus skills to craft areas.

Creative director Fiona Matthews said: "Festivals bring people together for a shared, happy experience.

"Whirligig is pure fun by the seaside plus thought-provoking shows with an environmental twist."

Theatre Orchard will present the Whirligig Festival of Outdoor Arts on Saturday from noon to 6pm.

The event will be free to attend.