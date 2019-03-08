Advanced search

Outdoor entertainment in Weston's Italian Gardens this weekend

PUBLISHED: 16:00 12 July 2019

The Belly Of The Whale by Ockhams Razor. Picture: Mark Dawson

The Belly Of The Whale by Ockhams Razor. Picture: Mark Dawson

Mark Dawson

A range of brilliant workshops, displays and performances will be witnessed in Weston this weekend.

Weston's award-winning Italian Gardens will burst alive with extraordinary sights and sounds for the first Whirligig festival.

The free fiesta of outdoor arts, presented by Theatre Orchard with support from Without Walls, will light up the area in a non-stop array of entertainment for all to enjoy.

There will be something for everyone from eye-popping walkabout acts to BMX biking workshops, circus skills to craft areas.

Creative director Fiona Matthews said: "Festivals bring people together for a shared, happy experience.

"Whirligig is pure fun by the seaside plus thought-provoking shows with an environmental twist."

Theatre Orchard will present the Whirligig Festival of Outdoor Arts on Saturday from noon to 6pm.

The event will be free to attend.

