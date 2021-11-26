News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston Mercury > News

What are the chances of a white Christmas in Somerset?

Author Picture Icon

Charlie Williams

Published: 2:34 PM November 26, 2021
Could a snowman be appearing on Weston beach this week? The Met Office seems to think so. Picture: M

Could a snowman be appearing on Weston beach this week? The Met Office seems to think so. Picture: Mark Atherton - Credit: Archant

Christmas is now just around the corner and with days getting colder, one thing is on everybody's mind - will we finally see a white Christmas?

Widespread snowfall on the big day has only happened four times since 1960, according to the Met Office.

The last time most of Somerset saw snow on Christmas day was in 2010. This was an extremely unusual event for the country, breaking records with 83 per cent of weather stations recording snow. 

The Met Office predicts Arctic winds could drive temperatures in the West Country below zero next week, which in turn makes the chances of snow that bit higher for the area in December.

Before the Victorian period, it often snowed on December 25 but after the move to the Gregorian Calendar in 1752, Christmas was effectively brought back by 12 days, further reducing chances of a white Christmas.

Climate change has also played its role in reducing the likelihood of snow thanks to warmer temperatures over land and sea.

In with a better chance of snow this Christmas however is Bristol, where bookmakers have placed an 11 per cent chance of snowfall on the big day at 8-1 odds.

Most Read

  1. 1 Christmas lights switch-on and festivities announced for Weston
  2. 2 Strong winds expected across Somerset this weekend
  3. 3 Charity ball raises thousands for Cancer Research
  1. 4 Man sentenced to at least 24 years for trying to kill his parents
  2. 5 Weston pub attracts crowds for Christmas light switch on
  3. 6 Weston RAF Association to host Cooking with Heroes book launch
  4. 7 Hornets maintain incredible run with 12th win in a row at Drybrook
  5. 8 Tributes paid to 'bright, beautiful, gentle soul' who died after being found injured
  6. 9 Cider Barn licence approved
  7. 10 Teenage girl kicked, punched and stamped on during assault in Grove Park
Christmas
Somerset Weather
North Somerset News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A woman has been arrested after a man was placed in critical condition at a Rydal Road address.

Avon and Somerset Police

Weston man dies after assault

Carrington Walker

person
Graham Road Surgery. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Health Care

Weston's 'surgery of horrors' bashed by CQC report

Carrington Walker

person
police-cordon-JPG

Police appeal for witnesses to collision in Weston

Charlie Williams

Author Picture Icon
Two people have been arrested.

Two more arrests as investigation into man's death continues

Henry Woodsford

Author Picture Icon