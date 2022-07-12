Who does your MP want as the next Prime Minister?

Both John Penrose and Liam Fox publicly called for Boris Johnson to step aside as Prime Minister, but have they decided who they want to replace him? - Credit: Archant

The MPs for Weston and North Somerset have welcomed the resignation of Prime Minister, Boris Johnson.

Weston's John Penrose and North Somerset's Dr Liam Fox had publicly denounced support for the Conservative leader, who could still hold a caretaker role until September.

Mr Penrose resigned as the Prime Minster's anti-corruption tsar last month and called for Johnson to "step aside" in a letter which cited his refusal to address leadership issues mentioned in the Sue Gray report into Partygate.

Last week, Liam Fox called for Mr Johnson to leave his office in the wake of a series of ministerial resignations in protest of Johnson's dishonesty over knowing allegations surrounding Chris Pincher before appointing him as deputy chief whip in February.

As I told @BBCVickiYoung on @BBCNews this afternoon, for his own sake, the sake of the @Conservatives and most importantly the sake of the country, @BorisJohnson must resign from office. His position is untenable. pic.twitter.com/pWBtO9ZwDf — Dr Liam Fox MP (@LiamFox) July 6, 2022

More than 50 Government officials handed in resignation letters, prompting Mr Johnson to give up his role as Conservative leader.

Mr Penrose described his reign as having some strengths but 'important weaknesses', though he is yet to decide which leadership candidate he will be supporting.

"I suspect history will say that the Prime Minister had some huge strengths, but some pretty important weaknesses too," the former anti-corruption champion said.

"There are so many candidates that I haven’t had conversations with quite all of them yet.

"I am listening to their plans and ideas, and comparing them to what local people have written to me about recently and the conversations I've had on doorsteps.

"I am nearly there and expect to make up my mind soon based on who I feel would be best for Weston and the rest of the country."

However, the fractures showing in Parliament should not result in a snap election, according to Mr Penrose.

He explained: "Prime Ministerial resignations do not usually require an immediate election.

"We didn’t have one when Thatcher handed over to Major, Blair to Brown or Cameron to May. We are a Parliamentary democracy, not a Presidency, after all."

Liam Fox has backed Rishi Sunak to become the next Prime Minister. - Credit: PA

Meanwhile, North Somerset MP Mr Fox has publicly backed former chancellor Rishi Sunak to become the next Prime Minister.

He tweeted: "Our next Prime Minister must tell the truth to the British people about our economic challenges, and have a credible conservative plan for growth and lower taxes.

"Rishi is the only candidate with the experience, integrity and vision to do this and therefore gets my vote."

During his time at the Treasury, Mr Sunak was responsible for a series of tax rises, some of which his election rivals have pledged to slash.

Dr Fox also stressed that the Government does not slack in its job of running the country as it searches for the next leader.

He said: "As the Conservative Party embarks on the process of selecting a new leader, we must not be distracted from our primary duty of providing good governance for our country at this difficult time in international affairs.

"Boris Johnson has made the right decision to resign. We need to show competence and purpose while a successor is chosen."

There are currently 11 Conservative MPs who have thrown their hat into the ring with 1922 Committee chair, Sir Graham Brady announcing that a new PM could be expected by September 5.