Full line-up of Weston Air Show revealed

The Great War Teamat the Weston Air Festival and Armed Forces Weekend. Picture: Weston Air Festival/Paul Box - Credit: paulbox@framedogs.com

Organisers of the hugely popular Weston Air Festival have announced the full line-up of aircraft to hit the skies on June 25 and 26.

This years show will be its first since 2019 after the event was forced to postpone due to the Covid pandemic.

The free two day festival will see thousands of visitors descend onto the seafront to watch air acrobatics from modern and vintage aircraft, the world-famous World War Two trio of Lancaster Bomber, Hurricane and Spitfire to the iconic Red Arrows.

At the show will also be an event village with exhibition stands, food stalls, family activities and fairgrounds, and a chance to meet the pilots. As well as Armed Forces Weekend on Beach Lawns.

Below is the full line-up.

Battle of Britain Memorial Flight. Lancaster, Hurricane and Spitfire

Battle of Britain Memorial Flight. - Credit: Sgt Jack Pritchard, RA

The Great War Display Team

Great War Display Team. - Credit: Air Festival

The Blades

A leading display team, world-famous for flying close-formation aerobatics to the highest level are flown by former Red Arrow pilots, as close as 4 feet apart, at speeds of up to 250mph.

The Blades will bring Saturday's show to a close.

Gazelle Squadron

The Gazelle Squadron at the Weston Air Festival and Armed Forces Weekend. Picture: Weston Air Festival/Paul Box. - Credit: paulbox@framedogs.com

Calidus Autogyro

Aerosuperbatics Wingwalkers

The world renowned acrobatics have flown in more than 20 countries, where they perform daredevil handstands as they fly through a choreographed routine including loops, rolls, stall turns and inverted flight, reaching speeds of up to 150mph.

Calidus Autogyro

The Cheeky Champ display will display for the first time in Weston this year towing its colourful ribbon across the skies.

Slingsby T67 Firefly

A Weston favourite is the Slingsby T67 Firefly.

RAF Tutor

The RAF Tutor at the Weston Air Festival and Armed Forces Weekend. Picture: Weston Air Festival/Paul Box. - Credit: paulbox@framedogs.com

Yakovlev Yak-3

Team Raven

Team Raven is a formation aerobatic display team flying a self-build RV8 aircraft, painting shapes across the skies.

RAF Red Arrows

RAF Red Arrows over Weston's skies. - Credit: Weston Air Festival

The world-famous Red Arrows will close the weekend's spectaculars on Sunday June 26 over the seafront.