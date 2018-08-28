Poll

Burials to be banned at new cemetery due to large cost to taxpayer

Burial plots may become a thing of the past in Yatton in future. Archant

Burials will not be allowed at a new cemetery because they would cost taxpayers too much money.

Yatton Parish Council has for years been working on a scheme to open up more land for people to be buried amid a growing shortage of plots.

Plans for a new one in Mendip Road had to be withdrawn in 2015 because of concerns over drainage, and efforts have been made ever since to find a solution.

To make the area viable for burials, though, is too costly, with the parish council quoted more than £250,000 and facing annual bills of up to £13,000.

Instead, parish councillors this month have agreed to pursue a cremated remains burial ground instead. The cost of this – including a comprehensive drainage system – would be £86,000, with no annual maintenance fees.

The parish council said it would be able to fund the work from its budgets without ‘burdening’ the taxpayer.

However, members expressed ‘regret’ burials would not be possible.