Family pay tribute to woman killed in collision with van

PUBLISHED: 09:36 02 January 2019 | UPDATED: 09:39 02 January 2019

Kinga Glowacka died in a crash in Wick St Lawrence on December 12

Avon and Somerset Constabulary

The distraught family of a woman who died in a collision in Wick St Lawrence say ‘her death has left a hole in our lives which can never be filled’ in an emotional tribute.

Kinga Glowacka, aged 26, died after her bicycle collided with a van in Wick Lane, at 9.30am, on December 12.

She suffered serious head injuries and died at the scene.

Her family said: “Kinga was the light of our lives – she was fiercely intelligent, intensely passionate and incredibly loving.

“She has left a hole in our lives that will never be healed.

“She had so much more left to give to the world – her death is completely senseless and hard to even accept. Words can neither do her justice, nor can they fully describe our pain at this time.”

A man arrested in connection with the incident has been released under investigation.

