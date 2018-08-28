Family pay tribute to woman killed in collision with van
PUBLISHED: 09:36 02 January 2019 | UPDATED: 09:39 02 January 2019
Avon and Somerset Constabulary
The distraught family of a woman who died in a collision in Wick St Lawrence say ‘her death has left a hole in our lives which can never be filled’ in an emotional tribute.
Kinga Glowacka, aged 26, died after her bicycle collided with a van in Wick Lane, at 9.30am, on December 12.
She suffered serious head injuries and died at the scene.
Her family said: “Kinga was the light of our lives – she was fiercely intelligent, intensely passionate and incredibly loving.
“She has left a hole in our lives that will never be healed.
“She had so much more left to give to the world – her death is completely senseless and hard to even accept. Words can neither do her justice, nor can they fully describe our pain at this time.”
A man arrested in connection with the incident has been released under investigation.
