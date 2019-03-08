Inaugural Wick Festival In The Sticks this weekend

A village will host its first Edinburgh Fringe-style event over the coming days.

Wick Festival will take place in Wick St Lawrence village hall, in Wick Road, from tomorrow (Friday) to Sunday.

Kicking things off tomorrow evening will be Oz Harwick and John Crockford-Hawley reading ghost stories at 4pm.

A cider and cheese evening will also take place in Hippesley Farm and on Saturday, Atomic Rhubarb will perform at noon, followed by a murder mystery cream tea at 3pm and music and comedy from Ade Bowen, Shelley Szender, Rod Holloway and Red Negative at 7.45pm.

On Sunday, Worle Operatic and Dramatic Society Musical Theatre Company will close the festival at 7.30pm.

Worle Operatic and Dramatic Society will close Wick Festival on Sunday. Picture: Stewart McPherson Worle Operatic and Dramatic Society will close Wick Festival on Sunday. Picture: Stewart McPherson

For a full programme of events, search Wick Festival In The Sticks on Facebook.

A day pass, priced £20, and a ticket for all festival events, priced £35, can be bought by emailing samatwick@aol.com or on 01934 515811.