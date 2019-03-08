Advanced search

Village celebrates its history with memorabilia exhibition

PUBLISHED: 13:56 13 June 2019

Sheila Bond and Kath Kidd with Toby serving tea and cakes to Barry and Janette Millard at All Things Wick, a village memorabilia exhibition at Wick St Lawrence village hall. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Villagers gathered to celebrate the history and heritage of a parish at the weekend.

Liz Parsons and Hazel Crandon enjoying the exhibition of village memorabilia at Wick St Lawrence village hall. Picture: MARK ATHERTONLiz Parsons and Hazel Crandon enjoying the exhibition of village memorabilia at Wick St Lawrence village hall. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

All Things Wick, a village memorabilia exhibition in Wick St Lawrence, took place on Saturday and Sunday, raising money for the church in Wick Road.

Families could trace back their history, enjoy a barbecue, real ales and ciders and a tour of the church.

Church committee member, Sheila Bond, said: "The event was absolutely amazing and we managed to raise £874 for the upkeep of the church fabric, which is very costly.

"The archive material in the exhibition was fantastic, we had all the families going back through the ages, the old school register, the World War One section which showed the young men from the village who did not come back.

All Things Wick, a village memorabilia exhibition at Wick St Lawrence village hall, raising money for the church. Picture: MARK ATHERTONAll Things Wick, a village memorabilia exhibition at Wick St Lawrence village hall, raising money for the church. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

"There were a lot of clippings from the Mercury too, back when it was a broadsheet newspaper."

