Man dies in motorcycle crash

The crash occurred in Wick Road. Picture: Google Archant

A man died in a crash involving a motorcycle and an agricultural vehicle last night (Tuesday).

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police are seeking witnesses to a fatal collision in Wick Road, in Wick St. Lawrence, at approximately 5pm.

A collision occurred between a motorcyclist and an agricultural vehicle.

The rider of the bike, a 56-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene. His family have been informed.

A police spokesman said: “We want to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision, or has dash cam footage, that could help our investigation.

“Anyone with information is asked to report it online or call 101 and give the reference 5220162320.”