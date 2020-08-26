Advanced search

Neighbours critical of plans for more than 90 homes in village

PUBLISHED: 06:55 28 August 2020

The site in Ebdon Road. Picture: Simon Pashley

Plans to build more than 90 homes in a village are ‘not sustainable’, according to nearby homeowner.

Mead Realisations’ plans for 75 homes on land at Lynchmead Farm and 16 on land at Oak Farm, both in Ebdon Road in Wick St Lawrence, have been criticised by neighbours, citing road safety and contradictions to North Somerset Council’s rewilding policy and climate emergency proclamation among their reasons.

Only five supporting comments have been submitted, with more than 400 objections; 233 objections to the Lynchmead Farm application and 177 for Oak Farm.

Villager Simon Pashley said: “The site is in a semi-rural location, a long distance from bus and rail links, it is not employment-led and the facilities in the local area are already insufficient.

“With no planned built leisure, community or retail facilities, the development isn’t sustainable and would necessitate many more vehicle movements in order to maintain daily living.

“The plan contradicts the council’s rewilding policy and climate emergency proclamation. It is wholly contradictory to demolish five hectares of natural carbon store and decimate plant and wildlife species.

“Road safety is also a huge issue. Ebdon Road is essentially a semi-rural road leading to rural lanes on the A370 rush hour rat-run. The roads are narrow, windy and used by cars, agricultural vehicles, recycling vehicles, horses, walkers and many cyclists.”

It is predicted the site could generate in the region of 37 vehicle movements during the peak hours. Access will be provided to the south of the site onto Ebdon Road in two locations.

Mr Pashley added: “Both Mead proposals are on a 3A flood zone which can only increase the flood risk of new and existing properties.

“Mead Realisations’ consultation process was desultory. Few locals were even aware of the plan including some of the residents of the adjacent cottages.

“Pre-application consultation was particularly poor with scant regard for existing homeowners.”

