Children display rainbows in windows to urge people to ‘be positive’

Youngsters have been showcasing their creative sides while they have been off school during the coronavirus outbreak.

A Rainbow Hunt Facebook group was set up for Wick St Lawrence, Worle and surrounding areas last Thursday, where children draw and paint their own rainbows and display them in the windows of their homes.

An interactive map allowed parents to see which other houses were taking part in the scheme so they could take their children for a walk to hunt for other rainbows.

The group’s popularity ballooned and now has more than 1,000 members stretching across the Mercury patch.

The hunt is an international scheme aimed at getting children creating during their time outside of their classrooms.

Group founder for Wick St Lawrence, Ellie Morris, set it up to give her four-year-old son, Austin, some positive focus.

She said: “I saw an amazing Facebook group aimed at making kids take part in art and creating, so I set up a group originally just for my village and its surrounding areas, but it went kind of crazy and became hugely popular.

“We’ve had some lovely comments online and from passersby too, Worle PCSO Aisha Mitchell knocked on our door to ask about it and wanted to share our drawings on her own social media page.

“It’s all about spreading the love and feeling connected in this surreal time and getting the children to paint a rainbow can make them, and their parents and careers too, forget about the crazy goings on for a little while.”

As schools are closed and families are faced with staying indoors to stop the spread of coronavirus, kids have joined in with the online trend to display optimism.

The posters urge passers-by to ‘stay safe’ and ‘be positive’ to overcome the restrictions brought about by the pandemic.

Groups have been set up across Europe, including in Hungary and Germany.

Ellie added: “When working from home it can be difficult to keep your child entertained, so this helps him and I’m sure others too, we’ve had a great time getting creative.

“It’s been incredible to see some lovely pictures and some families have put some amazing effort into their drawings, the community has been brought together in a time of adversity.”