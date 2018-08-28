PICTURES: Wick St Lawrence wassail
PUBLISHED: 16:58 24 January 2019 | UPDATED: 17:29 24 January 2019
Archant
Villagers armed with pots and pans blessed the orchards in Wick St Lawrence on Saturday night.
People flocked to Icelton Farm in Wick Road to take part in the pagan tradition of wassailing, where apple trees are blessed in order to achieve a successful harvest.
The celebration was organised by Wick St Lawrence Church and was the second wassail event to be held in the village.
Mulled wine, hot dogs and soup were served up.
Wassail queen Zoe Vowles led to procession as revellers sang songs, while toast was hung on tree branches and a shot gun was fired to warn off evil spirits.
Organiser Elizabeth Parsons said: “It was a fantastic evening, we had around 70 people join in.
“We are one of the few remaining farms to have a cider orchard in the area.
“This is only the second wassail event we have hosted but it was a great success and we hope to enjoy a successful and fruitful crop this year.”