Youngster wins award for litter picks

PUBLISHED: 18:50 03 March 2020

Katy Adams has conducted litter picks across the area. Picture: Becky Adams

An eight-year-old girl has won an award for her commitment to cleaning up Weston and the surrounding area.

Katy Adams, of Wick St Lawrence, has organised litter picks most weekends for eight months and has been very passionate for the past couple of years on helping to reduce the amount of plastic on the streets.

Katy arranges litter picks with her friends, and the group go around on Segways to fill up rubbish bags.

Her primary school, Castle Batch, presented her with a Hutton Moor heroes award, which gave her and her family a free day of activities at the leisure centre.

Proud mum Becky said: "Everywhere we go, she is always picking up bits of rubbish. She is massively passionate about saving our planet.

"It's amazing to see her out with her friends and making a difference.

"Katy is a credit to the area and I could not be more proud of her."

