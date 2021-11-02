Icescape was last held in the Tropicana in 2019. - Credit: Archant

Icescape will not return to Weston this winter.

It will be second year in a row that the ice rink will not be housed in the Tropicana.

North Somerset Council said it is 'extremely disappointed' Icescape will not return but looks forward 'to entering into suitably early negotiations for its return next year'.

Its spokesman added: "Despite trying to negotiate for several months with the organisers of Icescape for a return of the popular winter skate rink in the Tropicana, the company failed to provide any firm site booking until this month when suddenly they provided the council with one week's notice of contract.

"This put the council in a quandary. The Tropicana is an increasingly busy venue with many events and activities booked months in advance.

"The company's request for a specific week to install the ice rink has proved impossible to accommodate due to other scheduled bookings and, though the council has offered alternative set-up dates, the company has chosen not to take up these options, citing other commitments."