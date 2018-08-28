Video

‘Up to 10cm of snow’ forecast for South West

Could a snowman be appearing on Weston beach this week? The Met Office seems to think so. Picture: Mark Atherton Archant

The Met Office has issued a warning that snow and ice may affect Weston-super-Mare over the coming 48 hours.

Snow fell in Weston-super-Mare near the Grand Pier last year. Picture: Mark Atherton Snow fell in Weston-super-Mare near the Grand Pier last year. Picture: Mark Atherton

A weather warning has been issued ahead of predicted freezing conditions tomorrow (Tuesday) and Wednesday.

The Met Office forecasts there will be ‘rain turning to snow, especially on hills, then turning icy’.

It advises that ‘some roads and railways (are) likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services (expected)’.

The organisation goes on to warn people there is a danger of injuries being sustained in the slippy conditions.

The Met Office has given the warning a yellow colour, indicating it is of low severity.

It comes into effect from noon tomorrow and is due to last until 11am on Wednesday.

Last year saw several inches of snow fall in North Somerset, causing widespread problems – schools closed while the public transport system also ground to a halt.

A Met Office spokesman said: “A band of rain will arrive across Wales, northern and western England through the middle of tomorrow, then move eastwards through the afternoon and evening.

“The rain will turn quickly to snow on hills, then also to low levels in places.

“Three to 5cm of snow is likely above 200 metres, with up to 10cm in a few places.

“A patchy covering of 1-2cm is possible at low levels, although some places will see no snow at all. As skies clear overnight, ice is likely to form on some surfaces.

“In addition, wintry showers will follow into western areas on Wednesday morning, giving further slight accumulations of snow in a few places.”