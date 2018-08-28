Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Video

‘Up to 10cm of snow’ forecast for South West

PUBLISHED: 14:14 28 January 2019 | UPDATED: 14:18 28 January 2019

Could a snowman be appearing on Weston beach this week? The Met Office seems to think so. Picture: Mark Atherton

Could a snowman be appearing on Weston beach this week? The Met Office seems to think so. Picture: Mark Atherton

Archant

The Met Office has issued a warning that snow and ice may affect Weston-super-Mare over the coming 48 hours.

Snow fell in Weston-super-Mare near the Grand Pier last year. Picture: Mark AthertonSnow fell in Weston-super-Mare near the Grand Pier last year. Picture: Mark Atherton

A weather warning has been issued ahead of predicted freezing conditions tomorrow (Tuesday) and Wednesday.

The Met Office forecasts there will be ‘rain turning to snow, especially on hills, then turning icy’.

It advises that ‘some roads and railways (are) likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services (expected)’.

The organisation goes on to warn people there is a danger of injuries being sustained in the slippy conditions.

The Met Office has given the warning a yellow colour, indicating it is of low severity.

It comes into effect from noon tomorrow and is due to last until 11am on Wednesday.

Last year saw several inches of snow fall in North Somerset, causing widespread problems – schools closed while the public transport system also ground to a halt.

PICTURES: Snow covers North Somerset.

A Met Office spokesman said: “A band of rain will arrive across Wales, northern and western England through the middle of tomorrow, then move eastwards through the afternoon and evening.

“The rain will turn quickly to snow on hills, then also to low levels in places.

“Three to 5cm of snow is likely above 200 metres, with up to 10cm in a few places.

“A patchy covering of 1-2cm is possible at low levels, although some places will see no snow at all. As skies clear overnight, ice is likely to form on some surfaces.

“In addition, wintry showers will follow into western areas on Wednesday morning, giving further slight accumulations of snow in a few places.”

Most Read

WATCH: Friend’s heart-warming tribute to ‘best mate’ who died after being hit by car

'Good mates' Jason Westcott and Harrisen Larner-Main.

Primary school could win £10k through competition - but needs your vote

Mendip Green Primary school has entered a web competition to win £10k, but need your vote. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

‘Exciting’ £3million stadium redevelopment plan earns backing

Weston RFC v Exmouth. Picture MARK ATHERTON

Police appeal for men in connection to Weston robbery

Police have launched an appeal to identify three men in connection with a robbery. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

New firm appointed to empty dog bins

The bin at Castle Batch has been overflowing for a number of weeks. Picture: Marc Aplin

Most Read

WATCH: Friend’s heart-warming tribute to ‘best mate’ who died after being hit by car

'Good mates' Jason Westcott and Harrisen Larner-Main.

Primary school could win £10k through competition - but needs your vote

Mendip Green Primary school has entered a web competition to win £10k, but need your vote. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

‘Exciting’ £3million stadium redevelopment plan earns backing

Weston RFC v Exmouth. Picture MARK ATHERTON

Police appeal for men in connection to Weston robbery

Police have launched an appeal to identify three men in connection with a robbery. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

New firm appointed to empty dog bins

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Rugby: Winscombe well beaten by Tiverton

Simon Thomson in action for Winscombe against Tiverton (pic John Podpadec)

‘Up to 10cm of snow’ forecast for South West

Could a snowman be appearing on Weston beach this week? The Met Office seems to think so. Picture: Mark Atherton

Charity receives £5k in Government funding to support ‘growing mental health crisis’

A charity has received more than £5,000 in funding to support new mothers. Picture: Home-Start North Somerset

‘Exciting’ £3million stadium redevelopment plan earns backing

Weston RFC v Exmouth. Picture MARK ATHERTON

Students earn prestigious Duke of Edinburgh’s Awards

Students at King Alfreds have won two Duke of Edinburgh’s Awards. Picture: The King Alfred School, an Academy
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists